MONTICELLO — It seems appropriate that the Monticello High School boys' basketball squad will be in the first championship of the Holiday Hoopla tourney to be held in the new Arthur 'Buz' Sievers Center.
Looking strong in routing all three of its pool play opponents Monday and Tuesday, the is the only thing standing in the way of the Sages capturing its first Hoopla title since 2012 is a strong opponent in Tuscola.
The championship tilt tips off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sievers Center in Monticello.
“It's exciting. It's exciting to be in the new gym. It's great to have the Hoopla back this year, so hopefully they'll be able to fill this place up and create a great environment, a fun atmosphere for the kids to play in,” MHS coach Kevin Roy said after clinching the championship berth after a convincing 63-24 win over GCMS (6-6) Tuesday.
MHS started strong against the Falcons, scoring the first 17 points of the and leading 37-20 at the half. Strong starts have been a hallmark of the undefeated Sages, now 13-0 on the season. Their margin of victory in three pool play wins in the Hoopla was nearly 29 points.
“We've got a good group of seniors and for the most part they're always ready to play. I'm really pleased with their effort and how they've played in the tournament,” Roy said.
Ben Cresap led MHS with 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field against GCMS, and also made all four of his free throws. Adding nine points apiece were Tanner Buehnerkemper, who hit a pair of three-pointers, and Joey Sprinkle. Sprinkle and Drew Sheppard paced the team in rebounds with seven apiece.
Cresap and Tylor Bundy each had three steals against GCMS.
The Warriors may be the toughest test yet for Monticello. Tuscola (11-2) came back from a nine point deficit in the second half of its last pool play contest to beat PBL 58-57 and advance to the title game. They are led by Jalen Quinn, whose 19.7 points per game is second in the tournament only to Neoga's Paci McClure, who averaged 20 points in three pool play contests.
Cresap is third in the tourney at 18 points per contest, and has hit 20 of 26 shots from the field.
Roy said it will take discipline on both ends of the floor in order to hoist the championship trophy tonight.
“We get a little sloppy with the ball sometimes, so we've just got to make sure we're solid, slow ourselves down, execute well on both ends of the floor.”
Girls finish pool play with a win
Monticello's girls' squad ended pool play with a convincing 47-11 victory over GCMS. Macey Hicks hit five of six shots to lead the Sages with 13 points, and also grabbed 5 steals.
Renni Fultz also scored in double figures with 10 points.
MHS plays its crossover game today at 11:30 against PBL.