MONTICELLO - In boys cross country at Sublette on Nov. 10, Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant won this 2.95-mile race at Shady Oaks Country Club, putting together a time of 15 minutes, 22.30 seconds in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational’s 159-athlete field. Monticello (151 points) was the area’s top team, placing third out of 19 squads. Monticello landed four finishes inside the top 35: Logan Sikorski in 26th place (17:09.00), River Derby in 28th (17:15.20), Jacob Elston in 29th (17:16.00) and Ayden LeGrande in 34th (17:29.90). IW finished 18th as a team.
Girls cross country
At Sublette. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn earned individual champion distinction in the 161-athlete Amboy Columbus Day Invitational, traversing Shady Oaks Country Club’s 2.95-mile course in 17 minutes, 35.60 seconds.
The Sages claimed sixth place in the 22-team standings with 172 points. Monticello’s next-best finishers after Bruhn were Estella Miller (21st place, 20:00.00) and Sylvia Miller (37th, 21:01.00).
Volleyball
The Sages earned their first Illini Prairie Conference win of the season Thursday with a 25-13, 25-21 home victory over Prairie Central. Reese Patton supplied 11 kills for Monticello (11-15), with Addison Schmidt (14 digs) and Sierrah Downey (six kills) helping out against the Hawks (12-16).
Piatt County
Nov. 10
Volleyball
The host LeRoy Panthers (14-7) extended their win streak to three with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-17 nonconference victory against the Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos (8-12-1). Ali Walker (12 kills), Lexus Lawhorn (12 assists), Skye Tieman (24 digs) and Haylei Simpson (five aces, two blocks) stood out for CG/B.
Nov. 13
Volleyball,
The win streak continues for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, with the Knights picking up their 18th consecutive victory after a 25-18, 25-15 home win against the CG-B Broncos in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Charley Condill nothched 14 kills to lead ALAH (21-4) and Kaylee Schrock was equally capable at the net with 10 kills. Alisha Frederick handed out 25 assists to go along with five digs, while Ashley Seegmiller (five kills) and Karaline Vanausdoll (11 digs) also contributed. Ali Walker had a team-high eight kills for the Broncos (9-13-1), who also received nine digs from Skye Tieman, four aces and six assists from Haylei Simpson and four blocks apiece from Jadyn McCarty and Jayda Scott.
The host Blue Ridge Knights got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover, with Cumberland winning the Lincoln Prairie match 25-6, 25-23 in Farmer City. Phoebe Reynolds had four kills for Blue Ridge (20-11), with Alexis Wike (11 digs) and Gracie Shaffer (six assists) each supplying key plays.
ALAH rolled to its fourth consecutive win with a 50-7 Lincoln Prairie Conference road victory over Sangamon Valley and clinched a spot in the playoffs with its sixth win.
The Knights (6-2) went into halftime ahead 28-7 and then outscored Sangamon Valley 22-0 in the second half.
Arcola kept its playoff hopes intact with a lopsided 45-6 Lincoln Prairie win over Cerro Gordo/Bement at Thomas-Bradford Field in Arcola.
The Purple Riders (4-4) avoided a two-game losing streak that would have ensured Arcola would miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013 by taking a 19-6 lead into halftime against the Broncos (1-7).
Arcola, which needs to win at Villa Grove next Friday night to become eligible for the playoffs, then outscored the Broncos 26-0 in the second half.