MONTICELLO – Monticello fended off host Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda to capture the Illini Prairie Conference boys’ golf championship at Rantoul on Sept. 20, with the Sages’ 317 besting the Eagles’ 332. It was a crowded leaderboard, with St. Joseph-Ogden (333), St. Thomas More (338) and Prairie Central (339) all close behind. Monticello’s Will Ross shot an 18-hole 73 to earn medalist honors.
The Monticello Sages soccer team suffered its second and third losses of the season on Tuesday and Thursday. First, came a hard-fought 2-1 loss at Bloomington Central Catholic. The first half was scoreless with both teams getting great chances on goal.
With 37 minutes left to play, the Saints broke the scoreless tie, and added a second goal nine minutes later. But four minutes later, the Sages answered with a Levi Stephens header off a Jack Buckalew pass. The Sages could not get that second goal to tie.
On Thursday, Cohen Neighbors tallied the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Champaign Central. The loss dropped the Sages to 12-3.
In volleyball, on Wednesday, The Sages (8-7) were dealt a home loss to Illini Prairie Conference foe PBL (7-4) — 25-21, 25-21 — despite eight assists from Reese Patton, six digs and five kills from Jobi Smith and three blocks from Emma Hillard.
On Thursday, in girls volleyball, St. Thomas More defeated Monticello for a 25-12, 26-24 IPC win. Jordan Elmore (four kills, three blocks), Addison Schmidt (12 digs) and Callie Darsham (three aces) led Monticello (8-8).
Piatt County
The visiting LeRoy Panthers (9-5) ended a four-match skid with a 25-21, 25-14 nonconference win versus the Blue Ridge Knights (16-6), who saw a five-match win streak come to a close as well on Sept. 19. Blue Ridge’s leading providers were Gracie Shaffer (six assists, 14 digs) and Phoebe Reynolds (six kills).
The visiting Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos (5-7-1) were dealt a 25-14, 25-18 nonconference loss to Meridian despite seven kills from Ali Walker, nine digs from Skye Tieman and five assists apiece from Lexus Lawhorn and Haylei Simpson.
The Fisher Bunnies scored a 191-230 win against Blue Ridge at Rantoul. The Knights were led by Mason Bradford’s 54 and Caden Kimball’s 55.
On Sept. 20, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-4) dispatched Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent Blue Ridge (16-7) in a 25-14, 25-16 home win. Charley Condill slammed nine kills and Kaylee Schrock added seven kills, while Alisha Frederick triggered 17 assists and Karaline Vanausdoll had seven digs. Cassie Zimmerman led Blue Ridge with 11 digs while Gracie Shaffer had nine assists.
The CG/B Broncos (6-7-1) outran the Heritage Hawks (6-8-1) in a wild match, eking out a 25-22, 13-25, 28-26 road triumph in LPC competition. Skye Tieman led CB/G with 31 digs and Ali Walker amassed nine kills.
On Sept. 21, the Broncos (6-8-1) suffered a 25-23, 25-23 loss on the road in Lincoln Prairie Conference play to Cumberland despite 15 assists from Haylei Simpson, 10 kills from Ali Walker and nine digs from Skye Tieman.
On Sept. 22, the host ALAH Knights rallied from dropping the first set to post a 13-25, 25-19, 25-16 win and remain undefeated in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Kaylee Schrock put down 11 kills and Charley Condill wasn’t far behind with 10 kills for ALAH (9-4) in its sixth consecutive win. Alisha Frederick (22 assists, eight digs, four kills), Ashley Seegmiller (five aces, four digs, three kills) and Karaline Vanausdoll (13 digs) also contributed for the Knights.
Blue Ridge rallied to post a thrilling 22-25, 25-21, 26-24 home win against the Titans in Farmer City. Gracie Shaffer delivered a double-double of 26 assists and 23 digs to help the Knights (17-7) snap a two-match losing streak. Phoebe Reynolds (11 kills) and Cassie Zimmerman (three aces) also contributed.
Uni High ended an eight-match losing streak with a 25-19, 25-23 home win in East Central Illinois Conference play over DeLand-Weldon.
In boys soccer, Arthur Christian School 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. ALAH lost to Arthur Christian School 6-0. Caden Henry made five saves to shut out ALAH (1-7).
In boys golf at Villa Grove, Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond hardly was challenged for the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament team title, with the Purple Riders’ 330 score far outpacing runner-up Okaw Valley’s 407.
Villa Grove (421) and Blue Ridge (448) rounded out the leaderboard. Arcola/ALAH’s Braden Kauffman and Aaron Seegmiller finished first and second, respectively, with scores of 78 and 80 at Tri-City Country Club.
In girls golf at Villa Grove, Blue Ridge’s Lillian Enger won the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament individual title with a score of 98, making her the only athlete to shoot below 100 at Tri-City Country Club. The Knights placed third as a team with a 476 total, landing behind Villa Grove (439) and Okaw Valley (422). Blue Ridge received a 122 from Nevaeh Burris.