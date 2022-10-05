MONTICELLO - Monticello won a regional team boys’ golf title for the second consecutive year on Wednesday, claiming a plaque at the UI Orange Course in Savoy with a 336 total that outpaced runner-up St. Teresa by 39 strokes. Senior Will Ross is the back-to-back individual champion. The boys team will advance to the IHSA Sectional on Monday, Oct. 3 at Country Hills Golf Course hosted by Mason City (Illini Central).
“We thought we had an opportunity to get it done, and our kids responded well,” Sages coach Andrew Turner said. “This group of kids has that understanding of what they did last year (placing eighth at state) and wants to take it to the next level if they can.”
Ross was the regional’s medalist with a 76, giving him the win by four strokes. Also aiding Monticello’s group score were sophomores Andrew Neef (83), Maddux Quick (83) and Evan Prahl (94).
Earlier, on Sept. 26, Monticello earned a 164-199 win over LeRoy at Monticello Golf Club as Ross carded a nine-hole 35 to top the individual leaderboard. Quick (41) and Prahl (42) were close behind for the Sages
In girls volleyball on Sept. 26, Monticello lost to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Playing on the road didn’t bother the Knights (14-4), who cruised past the Sages (8-9) in a 25-15, 25-18 nonconference win. Charley Condill slammed 13 kills and collected seven digs, while Alisha Frederick racked up 22 assists and Karaline Vanausdoll had 10 digs. Addison Schmidt paced Monticello with 10 digs.
The following night, Unity (8-11-2) snapped a two-match losing streak and four-match streak without a win in Tuesday’s 25-15, 25-19 Illini Prairie sweep of Monticello. Sierrah Downey put up nine digs, four kills, three assists and two blocks for the Sages (8-10).
On Sept. 29, the host Sages (8-11) were still in search of their first IPC victory this season, faltering 25-22, 13-25, 25-19 to the Pontiac Indians. Addison Schmidt (six assists, 19 digs) and Jobi Smith (eight kills, 14 digs) stood out positively for Monticello.
Two Monticello girls qualified for the sectional through the regional last week. Monticello sophomore Megan Allen (109) and freshman Addison Finet (110), each qualified through their play at the Class 1A Regional at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
Piatt County
Arcola/ALAH Boys golf team competed in the Charleston 2A Sectional on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Arcola/ALAH team was led by Braden Kauffman with an 81, Canton Wesch with an 82 and Aaron Seegmiller with an 84. All three qualified for Monday’s Sectional at Waterloo. The team placed fourth. Also competing were Clay Seal with a 95, Logan Schrock and Hunter Grant with 110.
At Sheldon on Sept. 27, Watseka’s Hagen Hoy earned medalist honors with a 6-over 41 and paced the Warriors in their 51-stroke dual match victory against Blue Ridge at Shewami Country Club. Mason Bradford carded a 57 to lead Blue Ridge.
In girls golf at Sheldon, Watseka dominated the top of the leaderboard to topple Blue Ridge by 34 strokes at Shewami Country Club. The Knights got a 55 from Lillian Enger.
In volleyball, ALAH extended its winning streak to 12 and stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference play with Tuesday’s 25-14, 25-9 road win. Charley Condill led the Knights (15-4) with 11 kills, three aces, three blocks and three digs. Alisha Frederick also had 14 assists, two digs and two blocks in the win.
Phoebe Reynolds had 11 digs and seven kills and Gracie Shaffer finished with nine assists, but Blue Ridge (17-8) lost Tuesday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference match 25-14, 25-19 to Decatur Lutheran.
On Sept. 29, the visiting ALAH Knights (16-4) made quick work of the Heritage Hawks (11-11-1) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference contest, collecting their 13th consecutive win via a 25-15, 25-8 decision. Charley Condill boasted 15 kills and six digs for ALAH, which added 16 assists from Alisha Frederick and four kills from Kaylee Schrock.
Gracie Shaffer came up huge for the host Blue Ridge Knights (18-8) in their 23-25, 25-18, 25-21 come-from-behind win over the Arcola Purple Riders (3-14) in an LPC thriller, as she recorded 31 assists and 27 digs. Blue Ridge also benefited from Phoebe Reynolds’ 14 kills and Alexis Wike’s three aces.
The DeLand-Weldon Eagles (4-11) lost a 26-24, 25-10 ECIC decision to Judah Christian.
Okaw Valley beat Cerro Gordo/Bement two games to one. Skye Tieman and Ali Walker each established a new program record for the visiting Broncos (7-9-1) during their 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 LPC loss. Tieman tallied 33 digs, and Walker bashed 16 kills for CG/B, which garnered 14 assists from Haylei Simpson, three blocks from Jadyn McCarty and three aces from Lexi Davis.
In boys soccer, in a meeting of Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals, the visiting Argenta-Oreana Bombers (12-7-1) outscored the ALAH Knights (2-9) by a score of 5-2.
In football on Sept. 30, ALAH beat Cerro Gordo/Bement 63-0. The host Knights (4-2) had nearly reached the half-century mark by halftime in this Lincoln Prairie victory over the Broncos (0-6), pushing them within one win of postseason eligibility.