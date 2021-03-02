The Monticello boy’s basketball team split a pair of close Illini Prairie Conference games this past week.
The Sages lost to Bloomington Central Catholic at home Tuesday, Feb. 23, but bounced back to steal a conference game on the road against Unity in a nailbiter Friday night.
Against the Rockets Friday, Monticello and Unity battled back-and-fourth for the lead the entire game. So it was no surprise the game came down the last possessions and free throws.
Near the end of the third quarter, after junior Monticello guard Trevor Fox tied the score at 28-28, Unity hit a three pointer with 1:20 left then stole the ball and scored again to take a 33-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, each time the Sages scored the Rockets countered with a score. With 2:05 left in the game, Fox’s two free throws tied the game for the first time since 3:30 left in the third quarter when he tied the game.
After trading baskets, junior guard Dylan Ginalick jumped the passing lane for a steal and was fouled.
Ginalick swished both free throws to take the lead, but the Rockets countered with a put-back basket to tie the game at 38.
After a scoreless possession by each team, a scramble for the ball led to a Ginalick steal. He was fouled with 15.8 seconds left in the game.
Ginalick swished the first free throw, and after Unity called a time out to ice the shooter, Ginalick returned to make the second free throw and take a 40-38 lead.
In the waning seconds, Unity got a decent 3-point attempt off that did not come close, giving the Sages the 40-38 win.
For the road win, the Sages held the Rockets to five points in the fourth quarter and two points in the last five minutes of play.
Ginalick finished with a team-high 13 points.
Ben Cresap reached double-digit scoring with 10 points.
Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Sages hosted Bloomington Central Catholic.
The Saints doubled the Monticello’s score in the first quarter 18-6.
Sages played catch up the rest of the game, and thought they cut the lead several times, Monticello was not able to take control of the game in the 49-42 loss.
For the Sages, Ginalick scored a team-high 18 points.
Ben Cresap also hit double digit scoring with 11 points, and Joey Sprinkle collected a team-high eight rebounds.
The LPC split of games sets Monticello’s record at 6-2 overall.
The season that seemed like it would never start is now nearly over. Monticello has only four more games left on the schedule.
The Sages continued with LPC action with a game against Pontiac Tuesday, March 2 (stats on that game next week).
Monticello is set to travel to Fairbury to take on Prairie Central High School Friday night, and then host Bismarck-Henning High School Saturday at the Sievers Center.
The Sages will host their last game of the season Tuesday, Mar. 09, against St. Joseph-Ogden at the Sievers Center.