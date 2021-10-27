TUSCOLA — The Monticello girls' cross country is rounding into shape quite nicely as the postseason begins. Sage runners took the top three slots at the Tuscola regional en route to the team title on Saturday.
Mabry Bruhn was the top runner with a time of 18:18.79, followed by teammates Rachel Koon (18:39.09) and Sylvia Miller (18:56.28) in second and third place. Clara Rudolph (13th place, 20:46.23) and Kyara Welter (14th, 20:47.71) rounded at the scoring for the Sages.
On the boys' side, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond took top honors as a team, with Monticello placing second.
The qualifying squads advance to the Decatur St. Teresa sectional this Saturday morning at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth.
In addition to those teams advancing, Piatt County-area runners Dylan Howell of Bement and ALAH's Emma Edwards advanced to sectionals as individuals.
Girls
The good news for Monticello is that the squad won regional in easy fashion, 31 points to Clinton's 55 and Shelbyville's 92.
The not-so-good news? Two very strong teams, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden, await the Sages at sectionals.
“I feel like the runners we have are doing really, really well,” Monticello coach David Remmert said. “But sectional will be a big test. They both have great programs.”
Remmert hopes to get Estella Miller back after holding her out of regionals due to injury. Miller has been a No. 1 and No. 2 runner most of the fall campaign, and would likely help the squad's position in the standings at both sectionals and state.
For the girls, advancing to state as a team is a good bet, as six teams will get a bid, one more than in previous years.
“This is the first year they are allowing six,” Remmert said. “We are in the toughest sectional in the state. Our sectional is always very strong.”
Edwards placed 27th overall in 22:50.32 for ALAH, and will run as an individual at sectional.
Boys
ALAH, led by Logan Beckmier's meet-best 15:49.70, took the team title at the Tolono regional. The Knights scored 44 points, followed by Monticello's 76 and Decatur St. Teresa's 79.
Beckmier was joined in the top 10 by teammates Jacob Adcock (fourth, 16:09.22), Jace Green (seventh, 16:11.91) and Lyle Adcock (eighth, 16:12.91).
For the Sages, Ed Mitchell placed third overall in 16:08.16. Also contributing to Monticello's team score were Jacob Elston, 11th, 16:30.39; Caleb Wood, 14th, 16:54.75; Chase Billedo, 22nd, 17:13.91 and Logan Sikorski, 26th, 17:22.86.
Monticello started the season with plenty of new faces and an injury to its top runner, so Remmert is pleased with its progression.
“We were rated third and ended up second. I think we definitely gained momentum, and that's exciting,” Remmert added.
Bement's Dylan Howell will also run at sectional, advancing with a ninth-place time of 16:23.47.
State is Nov. 6
In both the girls' and boys' divisions, the top six teams advance to state. In addition, the top 10 runners not on advancing teams qualify for the IHSA state meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria on Nov. 6.