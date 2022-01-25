MONTICELLO — The (15-10) Sages fell short against Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden last week. The girls struggled with the loss of their starting point guard, and they slipped into foul trouble with the shorter lineup.
Monticello bounced back this past Monday with a 42-23 win over Rantoul. Renni Fultz set a school record when she grabbed her 791st rebound.
Against Prairie Central, the Hawks jumped ahead 13-7 in the first quarter, but the Sages matched them in the second, maintaining the 6-point gap to a 22-28 score at the half.
Monticello couldn’t hold on after the half, adding ten points next to Prairie Central’s 19. The game ended in a 32-58 loss for the Sages.
Senior Hannah Swanson led the team with eight points, followed by Lizzie Stiverson and Renni Fultz who each added six apiece.
Missing from the action was Monticello’s point guard, Macey Hicks.
“It was hard for her to be out,” said Hannah Swanson, who split the role of point guard with Stiverson in Hicks’ absence. “She’s a key part of our team, so it was tough this week without her. Hopefully she’ll be able to be back next week, or at least before the postseason.”
Against St. Jo, the Sages were unable to gain a lead early on, trailing 2-6 after one quarter of play.
Despite the roster being knocked down to eight girls, Monticello put up a good fight in the second, outscoring the Spartans 12-6 to take a two-point lead at the half. The Sages shot 100 percent from the free-throw line during the second quarter with buckets coming from Stiverson, Fultz, Swanson, and Megan Allen.
After the brief change in lead, the Spartans retook control of the game, claiming a 33-23 lead with one quarter to go. This gap extended 50-29 by the end of the game.
Fultz paced the Sages with ten points. Stiverson and Allen both chipped in seven, and Swanson added five.
The Sages next play at the IPC vs. Sangamon Shootout Saturday in Williamsville.