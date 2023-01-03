MONTICELLO - Ridgeview overcame being held scoreless in the first quarter to top host Monticello 27-21 in a Purple Pool game Monday at the 25th addition of the Monticello Sages Holiday Hoopla Tournament played Dec. 26 – 28 in Monticello.
The Sages (4-10) claimed seven points and 10 rebounds from freshman Maia High along with six points and four rebounds from sophomore Pearl Glaze.
Earlier on Monday, Monticello was outscored 16-6 in the fourth quarter by Stark County and dropped a 35-34 decision to the Rebels.
The Sages led 25-11 at halftime but mustered just nine points across the final two quarters, committing 31 turnovers for the game to Stark County’s 13.
High logged a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double for Monticello, which saw five other players tally at least three points apiece. Freshman Isa Beery and and junior Tavey Young each finished with five points, and Young hauled in seven rebounds.
Tuesday
Heidi Humble neared a triple-double for the Maroons (10-7), who earned a spot in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. championship game by defeating the host Sages (4-11) 53-21 in a Purple Pool finale. Humble turned in 17 points, eight rebounds and eight steals for Clinton, which added 13 points apiece from Regan Filkin and Avery Smith.
Monticello’s Lydia Burger filed a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Maia High added five points and 10 boards.
Wednesday
Monticello jumped out to a 12-6 first-quarter lead and fended off Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33-28 in Wednesday’s seventh-place game at Miller Gym.
The Sages (5-11) finished 1-3 in their own tournament, with Burger’s 10-point, 11-rebound double-double showing the way in this game. Sophomore Lucy Leatherwood’s seven points, freshman High’s six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots and freshman Beery’s five points and 10 rebounds also helped the cause.