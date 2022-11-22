The Monticello Girls basketball team split their first four games of the season during the opening week of games.
At the Falcon-Bunnie Tournament in Gibson City last week, the Sages opened with a battle between Illini Prairie Conference opponents Paxton Buckley Loda that went in favor of the Sages (1-0) over the Panthers (0-1) in Gibson City, 38-23. Megan Allen scored 10 points for Monticello, which received eight points and 12 rebounds from Maia High, eight points and 11 rebounds from Lydia Burger and eight points from Isa Beery.
On Tuesday, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Monticello 29. The host Falcons (1-1) staved off the Sages (1-1) to even the teams in the tournament standings. Sophia Ray (nine points) and Mindy Brown (eight points) were the top scoring options for GCMS, which secured six points apiece from Savannah Shumate and Cally Kroon.
Lydia Burger (11 points) and Allen (nine points) made up most of Monticello’s offense.
On Thursday, the Sages (2-1) picked up a narrow 47-41 victory over the Iroquois West Raiders (1-2) in tournament play. Maia High and Lydia Burger each offered 14 points for Monticello, with High earning a double-double via 10 rebounds brought in. Isa Beery chipped in another eight points.
On Friday, The Tri-Valley Vikings overcame a 16-11 deficit after the first quarter to sail past the Sages in the third-place game. Megan Allen and Maia High each scored eight points to lead the Sages (2-2), who fell 46-30.
Piatt County
Ava Austin connected on two free throws to break a 34-all tie and lift the visiting Blue Ridge Knights (1-0) to a 36-34 nonconference win in the season opener against Donavan on Monday. Austin’s conversions came after Phoebe Reynolds drained a game-tying three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.
Both Austin and Reynolds finished with 12 points for Blue Ridge, which added six points from Kylie Madden.
On Thursday, the Knights lost to Leroy 55-12. Kylie Madden’s six points and Ava Austin’s three points paced Blue Ridge’s offense.
On Monday, Claire Seal scored 18 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as the visiting Knights (1-0) blew past nonconference foe, Meridian, 48-12. Kailee Otto posted eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Knights, who received seven points from Kaci Beachy and nine rebounds from Charley Condill.
Haley Garrett went off for 22 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference 46-24 win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.
Haylei Simpson (nine points) and Jazzi Hicks (eight points) also gave CG/B some breathing room on the scoreboard.
The host Tuscola Warriors (2-0) used a 14-4 scoring edge in the first quarter to hold off the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights (1-1) in a nonconference game.
Seal gave ALAH 15 points and eight rebounds in the 44-36 loss, while Charley Condill’s 12 points and six rebounds also kept the Knights afloat.