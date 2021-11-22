FISHER — The Monticello girls (3-1) launched their 2021-2022 basketball season with a stunning debut in the Falcon/Bunnie Girls Basketball Tip-Off Tournament.
After competing for four days straight, the Sages outscored their tournament opponents 188-106. The girls toppled GCMS, Iroquois West, and Fisher, receiving their only loss from Unity.
Three Sages achieved All-Tournament status: Renni Fultz, Lizzie Stiverson, and Lydia Burger. The two seniors and one junior drove the offensive and led the team in scoring.
Against GCMS, Stiverson and Fultz both grabbed ten points for the Sages, leading to an overall 50-18 victory. Monticello jumped ahead 10-1 in the first quarter, and the girls left the Falcons in the dust, continuing to outscore them in every quarter.
In the 40-22 win against Iroquois, Stiverson provided eleven points, Fultz followed with eight, and Burger added seven. Once again, the Sages were quick to the hoop right out of the gate, leading 21-12 at the half and only widening the gap from there.
In the tight 28-37 loss against Unity, senior Hannah Swanson led the scoring with eight points, and Fultz and Stiverson were close behind. Monticello actually ran off with the lead in the first quarter with a seven-point gap.
By half, the Rockets came back to lead by one, and it was the third quarter where the gap began to emerge. The Sages put up nearly as many points as the Rockets in the fourth, one less to be exact, but they failed to recover from the third quarter deficit.
In their impressive 70-29 triumph over Fisher, the Sages dropped 24 points in the first quarter with contributions coming from Swanson, Fultz, Stiverson, Macey Hicks, and Megan Allen.
They maintained a strong second quarter with 17 points, and they learned from their third quarter slump against Unity by bagging 19 points in the third. By the end of the game, Fultz racked up 17, Stiverson had 13, and Burger had 11.
The 50-18 win over GCMS marks the first win for new Head Coach Seth Melton. A Monticello alum, Melton has never coached high school basketball before, making this past week a memorable one for his career.
Melton is joined by Junior Varsity and Assistant Coach Devyn Kyler. Kyler played basketball at Centennial High School and at Wheaton College.
With two new coaches, the Sages are geared up for a fresh season, and their record is already ahead of where they were last season after four games.
The Sages were scheduled to travel to Charleston on Monday, Nov. 22 for their next match.