BLOOMINGTON — Will Ross placed inside the top 15 individuals in the Class 1A boys’ golf state tournament via his two-day performance at Prairie Vista Golf Course, and the senior helped Monticello place seventh as a team.
Ross shot 9-over 81 in Saturday’s second and final round to conclude the event with a 156 total, tying him for 13th place overall. Effingham St. Anthony’s Joey Trupiano and Litchfield’s Tug Schwab each ended at 148 to lead the field.
Ross’ last round included birdies on the fourth, 16th and 17th holes plus five pars.
The Sages, who placed eighth as a unit in last year’s 1A state tournament, improved their team placement one year later despite Ross being the only senior playing this weekend for coach Andrew Turner’s program.
Monticello logged a 678 cumulative score that surpassed Litchfield’s 684 and barely landed behind Illini West’s 675 and Byron’s 671. St. Anthony was the team champion at 618.
Also contributing to the Sages’ effort were sophomore Maddux Quick, (tied for 61st place, 83 on Saturday, 169 total); sophomore Andrew Neef (tied for 68th, 83, 173); sophomore Kross Reynolds (77th, 87, 180); junior Luke Kappes (tied for 85th, 96, 199); and sophomore Evan Prahl (tied for 87th, 103, 201).
Quick notched two birdies — on the seventh and 17th holes — and parred each of the front nine’s first four holes among seven total pars. Neef birdied the first hole and parred seven more, the latter figure matched by Reynolds.
Sages win sectional
The Monticello’s boys captured the Class 1A Illini Central Sectional team championship on Oct. 3 at Greenview’s Country Hills Golf Course, turning in a cumulative 327 score to hold off Illini West (331) for the victory.
This is the Sages’ first sectional plaque since 2016.
“We’re super excited,” Monticello coach Andrew Turner said. “We came over here with the hope of getting out, and to win the sectional is something that tops it off.”
Ross tied for third place individually with a 78 to lead the Sages.
“It came down to the last two groups, Illini West and us ... and Will was able to secure it at the end there,” Turner said. “It literally did come down to the last two holes.”
Also contributing to Monticello’s team score were sophomores Reynolds (81), Quick (81) and Neef (87). Reynolds and Quick tied for ninth place overall.
“It’s a very loose group,” Turner said. “They really enjoy each other, and that’s what makes it special.”