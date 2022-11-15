Monticello senior Will Ross
Why he made the first team:
A three-time All-Area first-team honoree, Ross was one of the area’s most dominant players this season. He re-established the school’s nine-hole stroke record at 37.9, won the Illini Prairie Conference tournament, placed first in a Class 1A regional, helped the Sages win regional and sectional team titles, shared 13th place at the 1A state tournament and paced Monticello to a seventh-place state team showing.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kendrick Lamar.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... fruit and a sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... design golf courses.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nikola Jokic.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Trailer Park Boys.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, John Daly and Muhammad Ali.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play Augusta National, attend a Super Bowl game and visit Greece.