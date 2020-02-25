A scorching 62 percent shooting percentage in the first half helped propel the Monticello High School boys' basketball team to a dominating 50-22 win over Clinton in the initial round of the Riverton regional on Monday night.
The Sages followed that up with a defensive effort that shut out the Maroons completely in the third quarter, and limited them to six points total in the second half.
Monticello shot almost 57 percent from the field in the contest.
Ryan Reeder hit 7 of 11 field goals on his way to 15 points for the Sages (19-11), who benefited from Garrett Kepley’s 13 points and Briggs Fultz’s 10 points.
The No. 8-seeded Sages face No. 3 Riverton (25-5) in a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal. The winner plays for the regional crown on Friday evening.