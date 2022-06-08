CHARLESTON - Monticello didn’t get the result it desired in the May 27 Class 2A 400 relay preliminaries.
The Sages’ quartet of senior Jacob Tackett, junior Mick Wright, senior Heath Smith and senior Peyton Scott placed 13th with a time of 43.30, leaving them short of championship-round qualification.
Luckily, all four athletes returned later in prelims for a shot at redemption.
And they cashed in on that chance, using an 800-relay result of 1:29.60 to advance to Saturday with the fifth-best time.
“Very happy. Very, very happy,” Scott said. “We broke our school record just then. I’m really excited about it. Good competition pushed me at the end. It was a fun race.”
Smith acknowledged the importance of Monticello being able to maintain a consistent foursome between its top 400 relay and 800 relay units.
The previous relay record was set in 2003 by Jesse Vezina, Chad Marshall, Tony Cook and Tim Hehn.
They had a time of 1:30.27.
“In several meets, we’ve ran against teams that should run way past us,” Smith said. “But they don’t have the coordination we do, or the practice, or they don’t flow together as well as we do. We’ve almost always had perfect handoffs, and it really pays off.”
The team did not qualify for the finals on Saturday.
Tackett was the lone Sage to participate in three preliminary events, adding the 100 to his docket and placing 16th.
“I just had to have that mindset going into (the 800 relay) that this could be the final race of my high school career,” Tackett said. “I just told these guys to go out and give it all you’ve got.”
Wright expressed appreciation for his first-ever involvement in the IHSA state meet. And now finals.
“I’ve gone to state so many times in middle school, but this is just way different,” he said. “I’m just thankful for my team. All great dudes, all great guys on and off the track, and I’m just ready for (Saturday).”