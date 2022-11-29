MONTICELLO - The 7th Grade Sages entered the Macon Meridian Regional as the #1 seed. After a bye, they advanced to the Championship game by beating Shelbyville 40-9.
They defeated Pana in the Regional Championship 21-10. Emily Matthew’s led all scorers with 9 points. Anya Sheppard and Macie Owen added 6 and 4 points; respectively.
The Sages defense held Pana without a field goal for the entire game.
Coach Michael Robinson added “We really locked in defensively and didn’t make many mistakes. It was a great team win”.
The 7th Grade Sages are now 23-2 on the season. They play Downs Tri Valley on Wednesday night for the Sectional Championship.