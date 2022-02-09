WENONA — Three games in 24 hours? No problem for the Monticello Middle School seventh grade boys’ basketball team, which won all three on Friday and Saturday to advance to the state title game Thursday night (Feb. 10) at Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona.
Last week’s snow storm forced a delay in Wednesday’s sectional contest, which was moved to Friday and the location from Hoopeston to Monticello. MHS (24-2) responded with an exciting 40-39 win over Pontiac in overtime to advance to the IESA state tourney.
The following day, the Sages defeated Taylor Ridge Rockridge 32-22, then later in the day beat Germantown Hills, thanks to a three-point shot with the clock running down by Matthias Rudolph.
In the title tilt, Monticello will take on undefeated Glenwood Brookwood (19-0), who advanced with wins over Williamsville 35-32 and Tuetopolis 27-23.