MONTICELLO - The Lady Sages ended their (9-10-3) season with a 2-0 loss to Decatur St. Teresa in the first round of regionals.
In the sticky summer heat, St. Teresa managed one goal in the first 20 minutes of the game and scored their second on a free kick in the last few minutes.
The Bulldogs went on to win the regional.
“We produced some better opportunities and had a handful of good shots on goal,” said Head Coach David McDaniel, but that free kick “ hurt a lot of the momentum we built up. All in all though, the girls fought hard to the final whistle, and you couldn’t ask for much more effort than what they gave.”
Though a season cut short is never ideal, McDaniel pointed out the weight of what the team accomplished this year.
“When two-thirds of the team are new to soccer and you have never worked with them before, a lot of teaching has to happen and in a short period of time,” he explained. “What made it unique, apart from the wild spring weather, is a lot of these new players turned into contributors quickly, which helped our success, while some returning players stepped into larger roles as well.”
Two freshmen led the team in goals for the season, Megan Allen with 22 and Elle Bodznick with 14.
This duo paved the way for assists as well. Bodznick set the new school record for assists in a single season with 14, and Allen ended the season with 9.
Out of Monticello’s eight scorers for the season, five were new to the team. Out of the 13 Sages who tallied assists, eight were new.
“Every player improved from the beginning to the end of the season and you cannot ask for much more than that,” McDaniel shared. “The work ethic and attitude were contagious, and everyday, each player wanted to be there and pushed themselves. If the environment is strong, the capacity to learn grows.”
Not only did a hodgepodge of new players put up a good fight, but they also recorded one of the best seasons in the program under Coach McDaniel, tallying the most goals scored and the least allowed under his instruction.
The girls also placed second in school history for the number of wins in a season.
Instead of dwelling on one postseason loss, McDaniel explained that the team decided to celebrate the year’s accomplishments. He said, “We all went to ice cream afterwards. It just symbolized us well – we do everything as a team, head held high, and all together.”
Of course, the best part about a young team is the promise it holds for the future. Both of Monticello’s key scorers will be returning for seasons to come.
“Our plan is to continue to raise the bar,” McDaniel noted. “We will still be very young, but several gained quality experience this year, so we will build on that and keep improving. (We have) a lot of potential moving forward for our soccer program.”