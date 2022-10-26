CLINTON – Several athletes from Monticello are competing for the Clinton Community YMCA’s swim team, the ‘Clinton Otters.’ Athletes compete in age groups from six years old through high school and practice multiple times a week in preparation for meets.
On Oct. 15, the team competed at the Decatur Octoberfest Swim Meet held at the Decatur Family YMCA.
The meet had nearly 200 swimmers from 10 different teams competing.
Monticello swimmers included:
Charlotte Ball, 17, placed first in the 500-meter freestyle, third in the 100-meter freestyle and fourth in the 100-meter backstroke.
Jamie Clodfelter, 14, placed fourth in the 500-meter freestyle and 12th in the 100-meter flystroke.
Adam Clodfelter, 11, placed 11th in the 50-meter freestyle, 12th in the 100-meter freestyle, and ninth in the 50-meter backstroke.
Abby Harper, 10, placed first in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke, and fourth in the 50-meter backstroke.
Callie Poynton placed sixth in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle, and ninth in the 100-meter breaststroke.
And Avery Watson, 12, placed 16th in the 50-meter freestyle and 11th in the 50-meter breaststroke.