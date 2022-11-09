MATTOON – Several athletes from Monticello are competing for the Clinton Community YMCA’s swim team, the ‘Clinton Otters.’
Athletes compete in age groups from six years old through high school and practice multiple times a week in preparation for meets.
On Oct. 29, the team competed in the “Ghouls in the Pools” swim meet at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. The meet featured six teams and the Otters sent 32 athletes to compete.
Monticello swimmers included:
Jamie Clodfelter, 14 years old, placed fourth in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly and fifth in the 200-meter freestyle.
Adam Clodfelter, 11, placed fifth in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly and 10th in the 50-meter freestyle.
Aliyah Ellison, 15, placed first in the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley, and second in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Abby Harper, 10, placed first in the 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter individual medley and second in the 50-meter backstroke.
Sophia McConkey, 10, placed third in the 100-meter individual medley, fourth in the 50-meter breaststroke and sixth in the 50-meter freestyle.
Callie Poynton, 14, third in the 100-meter butterfly, fifth in the 100-meter freestyle and sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Ava Schrage, 11, fifth in the 50-meter breaststroke, seventh in the 50-meter backstroke and ninth in the 50-meter freestyle.
Skyler Thomas, 14, fourth in the 200-meter individual medley, fifth in the 100-meter butterfly and 13th in the 50-meter freestyle.
Avery Watson, 12, placed 10th in the 50-meter freestyle, 13th in the 50-meter breaststroke, and 14thin the 50-meter backstroke.
Abigail Woods, 13, placed fifth in the 100-meter backstroke, seventh in the 100-meter breaststroke and eighth in the 100-meter freestyle.
Elinor Woods, 10, placed third in the 50-meter freestyle, and fifth in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke.
And, Abbigail Yardley, 11, placed 10th in the 50-meter backstroke and 15th in the 50-meter freestyle.