MONTICELLO – When Tucker Mack was 8 years old, his parents bought him a junior dragster, a scaled-down version of the top fuel dragster. It wasn’t all that unusual. Tucker’s father, Mike, was on a professional National Hot Rod Association team, working for Tim Wilkerson. Mike’s hopes were that Tucker would love the sport as much as he did.
But for two years, the car sat unused and Mike started considering selling it.
But Tucker wanted to try it out first.
“I loved it my first time doing it,” he said. “We have been doing it ever since.”
Tucker, now 13, and an eight-grader at Monticello Middle School, is already making a name for himself on the circuit. Earlier this summer, he won the Jim Hooper Memorial Junior Dragster Race in St. Louis. He also has a three-point lead in the standings at the Coles County Dragway. He has won seven different finals this year.
Junior dragsters are races for ages 6 through 17. The track is 1/8 of a mile and depending on class, is contested as a bracket race or a heads-up start on a .5 sportsman tree.
Mack reaches speeds of 80 miles per hour and a good time is under 8 seconds.
“I’m so proud of this kid,” said his father, Mike. “The Hooper Memorial Jr. Dragster Race was the biggest of his life.”
Tucker’s fan base is small, now, but growing.
“I have told my friends about what I do and what I have done, but they just aren’t into it as much as I am,” he said. “My teachers know a little bit about it, I think, but not all that much. But it is a sport that can grow on you very fast and you can learn to enjoy it quickly. At first, I was unsure about it, but once I started, I found out how much fun it can be.”
Of course, at 13, he has his entire life ahead of him, but racing is not out of the question.
“It’s something I may want to do when I get older,” he said. “I don’t really have a favorite racer, but I watch some of the big car races and try to learn.”
Tucker tried baseball at first, and still loves the sport, but at some point, he had to make a decision on which sport to choose because of the conflicting schedules.
“Racing just took over and I just didn’t have the time for baseball, anymore,” he added.
But racing is more than a sport, he adds. It has taught him some life lessons.
“If you are not doing well sometimes, you can’t give up, because you can always come back,” he said. “I have had races where I lost in the first round and when that happens, you get put into a consolation round. I beat myself up after the first loss, but then regrouped and came back and won one of those, so you have to learn to forget about what happened and try to make the best of it.”