SPRINGFIELD – Monticello High School grapplers spent a portion of their holiday break at the Abe’s Rumble wrestling tourney in Springfield.
The Dec. 29-30 tourney saw the Sages sweep its pool with a 5-0 record. MHS then won a match in the 16 Silver round to finish 12th overall in that division.
Clifton Central won the 16 Silver bracket, while Coal City swept its opponents in the 16 Gold to take that crown.
For Monticello, several team members stood out among the stiff competition. Gavin Ridings, wrestling at 138 and 145 lbs., won eight of his nine matches, six by fall. Four of those pins came in the first minute of the match.
Hunter Romano (170 and 182 lbs.) pinned six opponents – three in less than a minute – and compiled a 6-1 record at the Rumble.
Drake Weeks was also dominant, winning seven of nine matches, six by fall and went 7-2 overall at 132 lbs.
Other MHS wrestlers who won at least one match (forfeits not included) were:
– Preston Bettinger, 126 lbs., three wins, three by fall
– Nate Darnell, 285 lbs., three wins, three by fall
– Wyatt Vaughan, 182 and 195 lbs., three wins, 3 by fall
– Dawson Sheets, 152 and 160 lbs., three wins, two by fall
– Isaiah Ducker, 126 lbs., two wins, two by fall
– Hank Dunn, 195 lbs., 2 wins, two by fall
– Marissa Miller, 106 lbs., two wins, both by fall
– Riley Jones, 220 and 285 lbs., two wins, two by fall
– Christian Mikulich, 160 and 170 lbs., 1 win, 1 by fall
– Russ Brown, 160 lbs., 1 win
What’s next?
The Sages compete in the Illini Prairie Conference meet Jan. 13-14 at Prarie Central and continues on the road Jan. 19 at a three-team meet at Ridgeview. MHS then makes a a trip to Petersburg Jan. 19 to take on Petersburg Porta, Vandalia and Beardstown.