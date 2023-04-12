Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
The senior put together consecutive strong hitting performances for the Knights and is a big reason for them getting off to a 5-1 start ahead of Friday’s scheduled game against Okaw Valley. In a win over Tri-County, Condill went 5 for 5 with four singles, one triple, four runs scored and two RBI. The very next day, in a victory versus Champaign Central, Condill hit for the cycle for the first time in her high school career, finishing 4 for 5 with three RBI on top of two stolen bases
.
From Condill:
“I led off the (Central) game with an inside-the-park home run, and that never really happens. So I was kind of like, ‘Oh, this is how the game’s going to go.’ And everyone else was hitting great, too. We were all in on offense that night. Every time I went up to bat, I had this confidence I was going to get a hit and I didn’t really know why or how. I knew I had just the double left (to get) at the end, so in my head I was thinking, ‘I just have to get a double.’ And I did. And (teammate) Kailee Otto was only a single away from the cycle that night, if that tells you how well we were hitting.”
I need tickets to see ...
The Women’s College World Series. They are all the teams I’ve been watching ever since I was young, and it’s always fun to see those types of people. And I’d love to watch (ALAH alumna) Makenzie Brown play sometime. She’s at Arizona State.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
“Finding Nemo.” It’s my favorite movie ever since I was little. I just always have loved it, and it’s the one movie I can remember everything from.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
flying. You don’t have to pay for gas for your car, can go wherever you want easily and can get away from people if you need to.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
Instagram. That’s where I have the most connections with people, and I get to get updated on everyone else’s life and what’s going on.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
bugs. I hate bugs.
My favorite softball memory is ...
going to state (in 2021), definitely. Even though we got fourth, it was still such a fun experience.
My most embarrassing softball memory is ...
going 0 for 6 (Thursday against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg). We still won, though, so that’s all that matters. (Coach Jerry Lane) told me after the game, “The game always evens itself out,” and I thought that was a good quote and very accurate.
Before a game ...
I normally eat a lot of snacks and have a lot of fun. We have this big snack bag where we have pretty much every type of food. We all eat whatever’s in the bag on the way to the game. It’s very fun and lighthearted.
After a game ...
I eat again. We always go out to eat, and always talk about what we did well and what we need to work on the next day.
In five years, I see myself ...
getting my master’s in art therapy, graduating from Millikin. I’m going there to play softball and volleyball, so I’ll probably be ending my athletic career.
Honorable mention: Brianna Barna, Chrisman softball; Kyla Bullington, Armstrong-Potomac softball; Ella Miller, Westville track and field; Chloe Sikora, Urbana soccer; Paislee Welge, Mahomet-Seymour soccer.