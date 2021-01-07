Estella Miller is a sophomore cross country runner. A consistent top-tier varsity runner, Miller finished in sixth place at her Regional competition and landed tenth place at the Sectional meet that the Sages would go on to win. Miller also attended a non-IHSA-affiliated postseason competition where she ran in twelfth place.
Q: What do you like most about cross country?
A: My favorite part is the people and sharing a common goal with a group.
Q: What motivates you?
A: The competition with myself and others is what motivates me most; I love seeing how much I’ve grown. I’m also motivated by how much I love running.
Q: What is your definition of success?
A: Being able to look back on what you’ve done and have little to no regrets.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: Marie Curie. Her work and life inspires and amazes me.
Q: What do you want to do after high school?
A: I want to go to college and potentially keep running. As of now though, I don’t have any plans past that.
Q: If you could travel anywhere for free, where would it be?
A: I would go to Europe. The culture and architecture are beautiful.
Q: If you had a warning label, what would yours say?
A: Beware: will cry at the drop of a hat
Q: If you could bring one fictional character to life, who would it be?
A: Wonder Woman. She is my favorite kick-butt female character.
Q: What would be the title of your memoir?
A: “A Silly Soul”