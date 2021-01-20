Jackson Grambart is a junior runner on Monticello’s cross country team. The varsity runner made the News Gazette’s All Area boys’ cross country first team for his outstanding accomplishments during the 2020 season. Grambart earned second place at regionals and fourth place at sectionals, the first to cross the line from Monticello in both competitions. Grambart advanced to an unsanctioned state meet where he finished in 31st place.
Q: What is your favorite aspect of cross country?
A: My favorite part of cross country is competing. Whether that might be in an actual race or just against my teammates in practice, I just love to compete.
Q: What motivates you?
A: My teammates. I always have little competitions with them, and I also don’t want to let them down during races.
Q: What is your definition of success?
A: My definition of success is finding something you love to do. You don’t have to be good at it, but finding something that is enjoyable can cause people to work harder and therefore achieve more.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: My mom. She is always there for me by making specific dinners for me before races, and before I could drive, she would sit and wait for me while I ran.
Q: What do you want to do after high school?
A: I would like to go to college and hopefully continue my running career. In the long term, I would like to go into the business field.
Q: If you could travel anywhere for free, where would you go?
A: I would go to Tokyo. I would like to try the food there and also just roam around the city.
Q: If you had a warning label, what would yours say?
A: “You think I’m crazy because I run...you’d see crazy if I didn’t run”.
Q: If you could bring one fictional character to life, who would it be?
A: Iron Man. I would just like to be able to fly around in the suit.
Q: What would be the title of your memoir?
A: “Race it, don’t run it”.