Monticello High School senior Avery Oberheim announced recently that she would continue her academic and softball career at Heartland Community College in Normal. The Hawks are a member of the Mid-West Athletic Association and compete in men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, and softball.
Oberheim will be joining a program that has won eight MWAC softball titles in the past 11 years, as recently as 2018. The team also had an outstanding 30-13 mark in 2019.
“We are very excited to have Avery join us next year at Heartland. I’m looking forward to adding her bat in our lineup as well as being a strong defender for us. Not only is she a great athlete, but an even better person who works hard and wants to execute for her team. I can’t wait to see her do that in a Hawk uniform,” said Heartland softball coach Casey Jefferson.
Oberheim will likely be the top starting pitcher for the Sages this spring as she rounds out her high school career.
“Heartland is not only getting an excellent softball player, but a great human being to add to their roster,” said Monticello High School softball coach Lauren Klein. “Whether it is in the classroom, on the field, or caring for others in everyday life, Avery will be looked to as a veteran presence on the mound as a senior this spring.”
At MHS, Oberheim has also participated in Lifesavers, FFA, as a volunteer junior high school assistant softball coach, a student advisory committee member, National Honor Society, the IMPACT Coalition, and has been a member of the honor roll every semester of high school.
She plans to major in biochemistry and enter a pre-med program.