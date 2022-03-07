CLIFTON – A balanced offensive attack with a team that plays hard, plays without mistakes, takes care of the basketball and plays great defense is what defines the Monticello Sages boy’s basketball team, says Coach Kevin Roy.
“That’s what we take pride in,” a smiling Roy said moments after the Sages advanced to the IHSA Class 2A super sectional with a 51-46 win over El Paso-Gridley in front of a packed house at Clifton Central High School on March 5.
The Sages advance to Monday night's supersectional in Springfield against conference rival Bloomington Central Catholic. The winner advances to the IHSA state tourney later in the week.
But facing the fifth-ranked Titans (28-4), Monticello (31-3), ranked sixth, had to reach down a little deeper, Roy said.
“It was heart,” he added. “These guys have a lot of heart. They put it all out there every single night. They know its advance or go home and they don’t want to go home yet.”
The game was tied seven times and the lead changed hands another seven times.
Senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper led the Sages in scoring with 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half before he picked up his fourth personal foul. Classmates Ben Cresap and Trevor Fox also scored in double figures, with 11 points each. Dylan Ginalick chipped in with nine points.
“It’s a crazy feeling for us,” Cresap said. “This was one of our goals coming into this year. It’s a surreal feeling right now, but we also know we have more to go.”
The Titans scored on a fast break off the opening tip and the Sages appeared to have some jitters, Roy said.
“I felt like we played under control after the first three minutes of the game,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for them. They are a great team with a great coach.”
During a first-quarter scramble underneath the basket, Fox fell to the ground after taking an inadvertent elbow to the nose, forcing him to miss several minutes of action. But it was his driving layup with 4:10 to play in the fourth quarter, that broke a 37-37 tie and give the lead to the Sages.
“I don’t like getting hit, but I don’t even feel it right now,” Fox said afterwards. “I was just glad I could come back in and keep playing. I feel great.”
Roy said he wasn’t surprised Fox returned to the game and played well.
“Trevor has been the unsung hero all season long,” Roy said. “He is out there taking charges and if we kept a stat on that, he would probably have set a school record. He plays with heart and energy. He is undersized, but you don’t see that with the way he plays. He plays with the size of his heart. He does all of the little things that don’t necessarily show up in the stat book.”
At the end of the first quarter, the game was tied at 9-9 but the Sages opened up a 23-17 lead by halftime. EPG rallied and kept the score within six points until late in the fourth quarter.
“They are too good of a team to get a big run on,” Cresap said. “They made a couple of runs themselves and we just knew that if we stayed with it and kept our composure, we would have a good shot.”
With the game tied at 39 with 3:10 to play in the fourth quarter, Ginalick hit a runner in the lane to give the Sages the lead they would never lose. Cresap followed that up with a steal and a lay-up.
Triston Foran, Fox, Ginalick and Cresap each hit a pair of free throws in the final 90 seconds. Like Fox, Ginalick also went four for four from the free throw line and his rebound and two free throws with 35 seconds left sealed the win.
“I am just so happy for my whole team and for myself,” Ginalick said. “We worked so hard to get to this moment where we could win sectionals and we are not done yet. We are going to keep building off of this.”
The Sages shot 45% from the field and made 13 of 16 free throws in the second half.
“We got some good rolls,” Roy said.
“You just have to stay confident when you get to the line,” Fox added. “You have to visualize yourself making it and then you will make it.”
The win was the fifth sectional championship for the Sages and was the 309th win for Roy in 16 years as head coach. The Sages will face conference rival Bloomington Central Catholic (20-15) Monday in the Elite Eight in Springfield. The Saints beat Quincy Notre Dame 57-52 Friday night in sectional final in Standford.
On Jan. 14, the Sages beat the Saints 64-54 in an Illini Prairie Central game in Bloomington.
It will be the first state tournament berth since the 2016-17 team placed fourth in the state.
“It’s exciting for me, exciting for the team and exciting for the community,” he said. “But we take it one game at a time and won’t look back and reflect until the season is over.”