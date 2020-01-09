Another buzzer-beater defeats Monticello at home

A second buzzer-beating shot – this one of greater difficulty – fell through the same hoop in Monticello’s Miller Gym on Saturday, handing the Sages their second heart-breaking defeat of the young season.
Trailing by one with 3.7 seconds remaining, Marshall guard Daniel Tingley received a pass near halfcourt, turned and drove toward the hoop, leapt from just inside the three-point arc and sank a running shot that caromed off the rim and fell through the hoop as the buzzer sounded.
The Lions celebrated a 59-58 win on the same half of the court Salt Fork did after a fadeaway jumper have the Storm a last-second victory against the Sages in Monticello.
“We wanted to make them catch going to the ball,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “They were able to make the arc and we didn’t have anybody step up on that other side. He just went straight at the rim. It’s a delicate situation where you want to be aggressive but you don’t want to foul.”
Tingley’s heroics came after the Sages (7-5) had some of their own. Sophomore Dylan Ginalick sank a three-pointer off a pass from point guard Garrett Kepley the possession before to turn a Monticello deficit of two points into a Sages lead.
“It was a two-point game so we wanted to get to the rim,” Roy said. “Dylan was setting up in the corner so if they rotated over to help out on Garrett he could kick. They stopped Garrett getting to the basket pretty quickly so Dylan made a great adjustment, rotated up and improved the passing lane, was able to get the kick out to him and knocked it down.”
Monticello, which led 14-5 in the first quarter, rallied from being down nine points early in the final period.
“We pretty much controlled the tempo and the pace of the game, which was to our benefit,” Roy said. “They’ve been averaging about 68.5 points per game. For us to be able to control the tempo and the pace was good. We battled back from being down nine at one point (in the fourth quarter). We showed some great resiliency there, some aggressiveness and some good heart. We go ourselves back in the game and had an opportunity to win it. Took the lead but didn’t get the stop at the end.”
Ginalick and fellow sophomore Ben Cresap played the majority of the fourth quarter for Monticello. The two gave the Sages a jolt offensively with Ginalick finishing with 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting, including a 2-for-3 effort from three, and Cresap adding nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting night and three assists.
“We were down nine and went with a little bit quicker lineup there,” Roy said. “They were going to speed things up. They got us back in the game and I was going to close with them. They did all of the work and Dylan gave us the lead. We just didn’t get the defensive stop at the end.
“I just like their demeanor, their approach to the game. Ben’s very aggressive so it’s great when we’re in a come-from-behind situation. As soon as we took the lead, there’s a couple minutes left, he picked up a quick foul and put them back on the line. That’s learning mistakes, just knowing the game just changed now that we’re up one instead of down one.”
Kepley led the Sages in points (17), rebounds (five) and assists (three). Eight Monticello players played at least 12 minutes as Roy continues tinkering with lineups and personnel strategies as the Sages improve their play since an 0-3 start to the season.
“I think offensive execution (has improved) and we still have a lot of room for improvement there,” Roy said. “Sometimes we let our offensive dictate our defense. If we miss some shots, we get lazy on defense and it has to be the other way around.
“But offensively I feel like we’re learning to play within ourselves. When we get outside ourselves and try to do things we can’t or shouldn’t be doing, we start forcing and that plays to the other team’s benefit, not ours. In games like this, I feel like we do a good job of playing within ourselves, getting good shots by executing and taking our time.”