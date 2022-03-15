MONTICELLO — Under the heading of ‘my favorite things,’ members of the Monticello High School student section — The Sage Cage — had different aspects they enjoyed the most during an exciting boys basketball campaign.
From ‘white out’ outfits to traditional school colors of purple and gold, they were the biggest cheerleaders as the basketball team made an unprecedented run to a second place Class 2A finish in the state.
Front and center for most games this season was high school senior Jaxon Trent, immediately noticeable in his crown and cape, something that came about during the football season to keep his sometimes bare chest warm.
As a high-level sports competitor who qualified for the state wrestling meet this season, he has no apologies in explaining his favorite role in the Sage Cage.
“Honestly, my favorite thing is giving the other section a hard time. It’s fun butting heads and getting the opportunity to talk trash when we get the chance,” Trent said.
He has also grown fond of his trademark outfit.
“I first started wearing it at the Unity football game. I went shirtless that game and wore that as warmth, but it fit in and became my signature attire,” he said.
MHS senior Cora Sowinski also likes chipping in.
“It is a lot of fun to give the other teams a hard time throughout the game. Whether it’s the “airball” chant after a whiffed shot or poking fun at a player with two different shoes, it’s so much fun to see the other team’s reactions to our chants. Plus, it’s a great tactic for distraction!” Sowinski said.
Helping keep things running — and competitive yet civil — is current Pep Club President Elise Devore, also a senior at MHS. She said the Sage Cage has “tried to show support to all of the sports,” and “do our best to keep things positive.
“But we also like our friendly competition,” Devore said.
It includes a bit of taunting, including chants of “air...ball,” as well as dancing and chanting as the cheerleaders lead during breaks.
“I love all of our cheers, but my favorite one has to be “jump... shake your booty!” led by the cheerleaders. The cheer is dynamic and loud at the same time, and each class gets a chance to show off their school spirit with the call back,” Sowinksi said.
“I like to do the ‘d-up’ chant, because it involves every student and gets loud,” added Trent.
Devore also likes the school song, which gets “everyone, including parents, involved. It shows our full community support.”
Sage Cage students all had their favorite moments of the deep boys basketball run.
“My favorite memory of the basketball season was the Regional Championship game. We played Prairie Central, who we had previously lost to, so the stakes were very high. We were down most of the game, but we came out on top during overtime,” Sowinksi said.
“At the end of the game, the entire student section rushed the court, and we were all able to celebrate the first win of the championship season with the boys. It was such a fun game to watch and cheer on!”
“My favorite memory is the whiteout game, and watching the Sages at state,” Trent said.
Devore enjoyed the joy on players’ faces when they won the state quarterfinal matchup against Taylor Ridge.
“My favorite memory from this season was the excitement on the boys’ faces as they made it to the state championship game,” she said.
They were there all season for the highs, and the lows that included a one-point loss in the state championship matchup.
But they were always there.
“The whole state experience was unbelievable! I was so proud of the boys. The truly left everything on the court,” Devore said.
Sowinksi added, “The boys played a fabulous game, and it was such a special experience to be able to watch them leave it all on the court. As a senior Sage Cage member, it is an experience I will never forget.”
“I think the sages had an excellent season, and there is no reason for them to hang their heads,” Trent said.
“Also, the Sage Cage is undefeated...”