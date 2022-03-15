SPRINGFIELD — Kevin Roy rarely, if ever, forgets to send a compliment or two in his opponent’s direction following a game.
The Monticello boys’ basketball coach continued that trend at the conclusion of Monday night’s (March 7) Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional versus Bloomington Central Catholic, a rematch of a Jan. 14 Illini Prairie Conference game.
“BCC’s a much better team (than in January),” Roy said. “They’ve improved throughout the season. You’ve got to tip your hats to them to be in this position right here.”
But shouldn’t that mean the Sages also have improved during the last several weeks, even if they already were playing well to begin with?
“I’d like to think so,” Roy said with a laugh.
The Bank of Springfield Center scoreboard showed it to be true.
Monticello relied on dominant defense and an opportunistic offense to secure a lopsided Elite Eight triumph, defeating BCC 62-44 and giving the Sages their second-ever state tournament berth.
“It means a lot for the whole team,” said senior guard Dylan Ginalick, who produced a gamehigh 18 points for Monticello. “It’s just going to feel surreal. I remember watching (Illinois basketball) games since I was like 5, and being out there actually playing will feel incredible.”
A competitive first quarter between the Sages and Saints (20-16) gave the impression Monday’s super-sectional could be even closer than Monticello’s 64-54 win against BCC nearly two months prior. Instead, the Sages reached another level defensively and began to capitalize on the looks they received within the Saints’ zone defense.
“They’re focused. They’re on a mission. There’s no shaking their confidence,” Roy said of his team. “When we play like that, we can hang and play with anybody.”
Monticello missed each of its first four three-point attempts before Ginalick knocked one down midway through the first period, with the Sages only making 1 of 8 from three-point range early.
Then Ginalick swished a three-pointer to start the second quarter.
Followed by another on Monticello’s next possession.
Senior guard Triston Foran followed with one of his own. Senior guard Trevor Fox corralled an offensive rebound and drilled another three-pointer a short time later. Just like that, the Sages had constructed a 21-10 lead that ballooned to 25-12 at halftime.
“It felt really good to get the lid off, get adjusted to (the rim),” Ginalick said. “Once we got adjusted to it, it speaks for itself. We started making shots, and it got easier on defense.”
Monticello finished the night 9 of 25 from three-point range, with Ginalick accounting for four of those makes and Fox contributing three.
“When (the Saints) went to the zone, which we expected at some point, we knew if we could get paint touches and kickouts we should get really good looks,” Roy said. “And we did. I don’t feel like we’ve shot the ball exceptionally well in the postseason from three, and we got them (Monday).”
Fox laid out the Sages’ approach in simple terms.
“Keep shooting,” he said, “and you’ve got to have confidence in your shot.”
But even Fox couldn’t have expected how he connected on one of his three-pointers.
After a Ginalick layup with seven seconds remaining in the third quarter, Fox pressured BCC sophomore guard Cole Certa and ripped the ball from Certa’s grasp.
With the buzzer about to sound, the 5-foot-9 Fox heaved a try over the 6-4 Certa from the top of the center-court logo and got it to fall.
At that point, Monticello’s 46-27 edge probably felt about three times as big to the Saints.
“I wasn’t even going for the ball, to be honest. I was just trying not to let them score,” said Fox, who contributed 13 points. “I got it, and I just threw it up.”
Fox’s piece of defensive intensity encapsulated what the Sages aim to achieve at that end of the floor.
BCC committed nine turnovers to only five by Monticello. The Saints scored just four points in the second quarter, and the Sages weren’t assessed their first foul until early in the third period.
Certa scored a team-high 10 points for BCC, and he only reached that plateau with five points in the fourth quarter. Sophomore center Colin Hayes used his 6-6 frame to turn in eight points, but only two of those came during the game’s last 22 minutes.
Although the Saints shot 48.5 percent from the field, they did much of their damage with the end result no longer in doubt.
“We can get better on the defensive end. That’s always something we can do,” Fox said. “That’s what we hang our hats on.”
“There’s a lot more room for growth,” Ginalick added. “I don’t think we’re ever at our peak. I think we can keep building off this.”
The combined 31 points of Ginalick and Fox was complemented by 10 points from senior guard Ben Cresap, nine points from senior forward Joey Sprinkle and six points from Foran.
Senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper chipped in three points, and 5-3 sophomore guard Trey Welter thrilled Sages fans with a high-arching floater in the fourth quarter for his only two points.
Those were Welter’s first two points of the varsity season, in fact. It earned him a celebratory hoist in the air from the 6-3 Sprinkle after the clock hit all zeros.
And was followed by the celebratory hoisting of a super- sectional plaque, Monticello’s first since 2017.
“It’s exciting. It’s exhilarating,” said Roy, who oversaw that 2016-17 team’s fourth place finish in Class 2A. “They are just the epitome of what a team is. No one superstar. Some people might pick out one, but everybody could pick a different one.”
As Roy said to cap his postgame speech on Monday: “I’m tired of these hour, hour and a half bus rides — let’s take a short one.”
“Getting to play close to home for the Final Four, it’s something we’ve dreamed about since we were little,” Cresap said. “Now to have the opportunity to do so, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
Sages advance to state final
CHAMPAIGN — The people of Monticello have waited a long time for one of their boys’ basketball teams to win an IHSA state tournament game.
It had never happened prior to Thursday afternoon’s Class 2A semifinal game between their Sages and Rockridge. But Kevin Roy’s latest team wasn’t about to get in a hurry just to achieve that elusive goal.
That would go against a major tenet of their playing style. So they exercised just a bit more patience.
Thirty-two game minutes worth on Lou Henson Court. And they earned the elusive win.
Monticello used its typical stifling defense plus an efficient offense to beat Rockridge 54-38 at State Farm Center.
“We just wanted to approach this game just like we have every game,” said Roy, in his 16th season as the Sages’ coach. “They are a special group. They’ve bought in. They just have a pure love of the game and each other. They play the game for each other.
“When they came in as freshmen, you always hear parents talk, ‘Oh, this is a special group.’ I heard that with this group. I had one particular parent say, ‘This could be your next team.’ … And they were right. They’re here.”
Monticello (33-3) reached this point by refusing to betray its identity against anyone, including the Rockets (26-7).
So what if the Sages didn’t score until senior guard Trevor Fox hit a three-pointer 92 seconds into Thursday’s game? They still were leading 3-0.
So what if they ran more than one minute off the clock on two separate occasions in the first quarter before taking a shot? Each possession ended with senior forward Joey Sprinkle tallying two points.
So what if they harbored the ball at their end of the floor for the second quarter’s first 2 minutes and 57 seconds, courtesy precise passing and a pair of offensive rebounds? They managed to send Sprinkle to the free-throw line. Monticello got nearly everything it wanted before halftime, and Rockridge gained little of what it desired.
It made the Sages’ 16-8 halftime advantage feel significantly bigger and set the tone for the second half, in which they ultimately led by as many as 20 points.
“You don’t ever know how the game’s going to unfold,” said Roy, who watched his 2016-17 Monticello team lose two state tournament games and finish fourth that season in 2A. “If you control the ball and control the pace of the game, that’s a huge benefit to you as a team.
“We weren’t intentionally holding the ball for two minutes, so it’s a compliment to their defense. We just continued to move the ball and play great.”
Rockridge coach Andy Saey said the Sages controlled the pace of the game.
“They really dictated over the course of the first half what we had to do looking into the second half, in terms of getting out of what we normally do,” Saey said, “and making us pressure a little bit more.”
Monticello attempted just 25 field goals all afternoon as the Sages declined to rush their attack unless a golden opportunity presented itself.
That led to Roy’s bunch shooting 68 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent from three-point range.
Paired with Monticello’s 16-of-19 free throws ledger, Rockridge needed to convert at a near-perfect rate on its shot attempts. A solid 46.9 percent mark on 32 tries just wasn’t going to cut it.
“They did have good help defense. Not a lot of teams have that kind of defense … and it was difficult to get anything open,” said Nate Henry, Rockridge’s senior guard who finished with 13 points but went 4 of 12 from the field. Freshman center Tyson Bull was the only other Rockridge player to generate more than five points, logging a game-high 18.
“I don’t think I had one single shot that was wide open,” Henry added.
The Sages didn’t obtain an abundance of clean looks, either. But a heavy dose of passes to Sprinkle once he freed himself from Bull meant Sprinkle paced Monticello with 17 points and made all seven of his shots.
“It just kind of came,” Sprinkle said. “My guy, he kept stepping up whenever these guys would drive and they just kept dropping it down to me, and it worked.”
The guards around Sprinkle did plenty of damage as well.
Fox sank two three-pointers on his way to 12 points. Senior guard Ben Cresap dished out a game-high six assists to go with 12 points of his own. And senior guard Dylan Ginalick made 6 of 7 free throws and had 10 points.
“They are united. They play great together,” Roy said. “We’re not one individual. Our strength comes from our team.”
And its fans. Besides the throngs of white-shirted students sitting directly behind Monticello’s bench, pockets of purple existed throughout the home of Illinois basketball.
“It was everything I could’ve ever imagined,” Cresap said. “Looking up and seeing our crowd, seeing our hometown here to support us just gave us so much energy.”