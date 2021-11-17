Monticello High School runner Rachel Koon signed a letter of intent on Nov. 11 to continue her running career at Division I Eastern Illinois University. Seen here with her parents, Kim and Mark Koon, Rachel will run both cross country and track and field at EIU, which is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. Koon broke the MHS school 3200 meter record as a freshman, and was a key part of the 2019 cross country team that finished second overall as a team at the IHSA state meet.
Rachel Koon to run at Division I EIU
Steve Hoffman
Editor
