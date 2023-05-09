On Friday, May 5, in honor of International Cri-Du-Chat Awareness week and Wade Jones, The Sages wore striped socks in support of the Cri-Du-Chat community. Wade is the Son of Monticello Baseball coach Chris Jones. Wade was diagnosed with Cri-du-chat at 4 months old. Cri-Du-Chat syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by a partial deletion of the 5th chromosome and affects 1 in 50,000 children born. The socks worn by the sages represented the one full chromosome alongside the partial deletion of the 5th chromosome.
Wade threw out the ceremonial first pitch.