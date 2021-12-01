ST. JOSEPH — Monticello Middle School’s seventh grade girls basketball team took a one-point halftime deficit and turned it into a 25-16 regional title last week at St. Joseph.
Squaring off against rival Unity in the final on Nov. 23, the Sages had trouble scoring in the first half, but used solid shooting and points off of turnovers in the final two quarters to secure the win.
“In my opinion, our full court man to man press changed the game from being down 10–2 at the start of the first quarter to winning 25-16,” Sage coach Michael Robinson said.
“We really clamped down on defense and the girls played really tough.”
Leading MMS was point guard Ali Weidner, who scored a game-high 11 points in addition to handling the Unity full-court pressure. Annie Robinson added 6 points, Liza Bodine 3, Emma Arnold and Dacey Kooi 2 apiece, and Sarah Cresap added a free throw.
The Sages (22-1) are scheduled to battle Prairie Central in sectional action at Tuscola at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. The winner plays in the state tournament starting Saturday in Auburn.