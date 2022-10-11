MONTICELLO - The Monticello Sages boys’ soccer team ended the regular season by winning two of three matches.
On Oct. 3, Jack Tanner and Biniam Lienhart each scored one goal and offered one assist for the host Sages (16-3) as they collected their fifth consecutive win, this one in non-league action against Cornerstone. Tucker Williamson and Cohen Neighbors each found the back of the net as well for Monticello, with Levi Stephens providing one assist and Evan Henrard making two keeper saves.
The following night, St. Joseph-Ogden goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum made seven saves to preserve a 1-0 shutout Tuesday against Illini Prairie Conference rival Monticello (16-4). For the Sages, it was their first defeat in their last six outings.
The Sages finished the regular season with a 6-0 win over Judah Christian on Oct. 6. Rylan Good, Levi Stephens, Biniam Lienhart, Treyden Fox, Tucker Williamson and Jack Tanner all found the back of the net as Monticello (17-4) captured a nonconference win against host Judah Christian (2-10-2). The IHSA playoffs start this week.
In volleyball on Oct. 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Monticello 0. St. Joseph-Ogden earned a 25-11, 25-16 sweep of Monticello to stay unbeaten in Illini Prairie action. Tavey Young had seven digs and five kills for the Sages (8-12).
On Oct. 6, Monticello (8-13) went on the road and suffered a 25-18, 26-24 setback in Illini Prairie Conference play despite 17 digs from Addison Schmidt, nine assists from Reese Patton and five kills from Sierrah Downey.
In boys’ cross country on Oct. 4 At Champaign, St. Joseph-Ogden freshman Lance Retz led the Spartans to an Illini Prairie Conference championship with a third-place overall finish in 16 minutes, 19.3 seconds. Monticello came third as a team behind Jacob Elston’s eighth-place finish in 16:35.5.
In girls’ cross-country at Champaign. five runners in the top 10 helped Unity win the Illini Prairie Conference meet. Emily Decker paced the Rockets in third place overall in 18 minutes, 16.6 seconds, and Mackenzie Pound also had a top-five finish in fifth in 18:55.9. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn won the individual Illini Prairie title with a time of 17:33.6. Monticello was the team runner-up, SJ-O finished third and St. Thomas More fourth.
Piatt County
The Lincoln Prairie Conference Volleyball Tournament was held in Arcola last week. On Oct. 3, Charley Condill recorded 11 kills and added five digs for the top-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights (17-4), who opened tournament play with their 14th consecutive win, defeating the eighth-seeded Tri-County Titans (8-9) 25-20, 25-20 in a quarterfinal match. Kaylee Schrock and Ashley Seegmiller each added six kills and Alisha Frederick distributed 19 assists for ALAH.
The fifth-seeded Heritage Hawks (12-11-1), knocked off the fourth-seeded Blue Ridge Knights (18-9) in a 25-17, 20-25, 25-13 quarterfinal decision. Blue Ridge was led by Gracie Shaffer (seven kills, 10 assists) and Alexis Wike (13 digs).
In a first-round match, the Tr-City worked around the ninth-seeded Broncos (7-10-1) by a 25-20, 25-14 margin.
Seven kills from Alisha Frederick led the top-seeded Knights (19-4) to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 win in the LPC tournament championship match versus the Okaw Valley, the 3 seed on Oct. 6.
Despite 10 digs, nine assists and two blocks from Gracie Shaffer and eight kills from Phoebe Reynolds, fourth-seeded Blue Ridge (19-2) suffered a narrow 26-24, 27-25 loss to sixth-seeded Cumberland in the consolation-championship match.
Nontournament
The visiting Arthur Christian Conquering Riders reached the 20-win plateau for the season in this East Central Illinois Conference triumph against the DeLand-Weldon Eagles (4-12) — 25-11, 25-21.
On Day Two of the LPC Tournament, a dominant performance at the net from Kaylee Schrock helped top-seeded ALAH sweep fifth-seeded Heritage 25-17, 25-13 in the semifinals. Schrock finished with 14 kills and six total blocks in the win for the Knights (18-4), with Charley Condill adding four kills and three blocks and Alisha Frederick putting up four kills and four aces.
Blue Ridge’s Gracie Shaffer flirted with a triple-double putting up 13 digs, 12 assists and seven kills in a 25-19, 25-21 sweep of ninth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement in the consolation semifinals. Phoebe Reynolds added two aces for the fourth-seeded Knights (19-9). Ali Walker had nine digs and three kills for the Broncos (8-11-1).
Cerro Gordo/Bement reached the consolation semifinals with a come-from-behind, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory against seventh-seeded Villa Grove. Haylei Simpson put down a team-high nine kills on her 17th birthday, Lexus Lawhorn had 12 assists and Skye Tieman finished with 13 digs.
In boys’ soccer, ALAH lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2. The Knights were paced by two goals from Chilton Ingram.