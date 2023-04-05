MONTICELLO - Monticello Community Unit School District will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly installed turf field inside the all-weather running track on the Dwight B. Wilkey Sport Complex at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, April 12.
The field, designed to be the home turf of the MHS soccer program, is the first of four grass to turf conversions being completed by the District during 2023. The football field, north of Kratz Road, is nearing completion with the baseball and softball diamonds on the Wilkey Complex to be completed following the end of competition this spring.
The field will also support the instructional mission of both Monticello High School and Washington Elementary School. In addition to physical education classes, the Marching Sages use the field during their fall season.
The community will also be able to use the facility as it will be open to the Monticello Recreation Department’s fall soccer program. The Pirates Independent Soccer program will also be invited to make the field their home.
The ribbon cutting will be followed by the first varsity contest on the field as the Sages will take on Decatur (Eisenhower) 20 minutes after the conclusion to the ceremony.
While the turf is complete other additions are planned for the facility before the fall season include moving the decommissioned football lights to the field, installing a scoreboard, and adding bleachers at midfield with a press box. Also in the works is the construction of a new weight training facility which will include more permeant restrooms and a larger concession area.
The public is invited to attend along with the invited guests which include current boys and girls soccer team members and parents, representatives of the Marching Sages, Pirates Soccer, the City of Monticello, Monticello Athletic and Music Boosters, Monticello Schools Board of Education along with district administration, faculty, staff, and students.
Former coaches including retired first ever MHS soccer coach Louis “Bo” Cryder have also been invited.