MONTICELLO — A hot-shooting Monticello High School boys basketball team is off to a 4-0 start.
The Sages have relied on 50-plus percent shooting in all but one contest, where it still shot a solid 47 percent from the field.
Senior guard Ben Cresap topped that list last week, hitting 19 of 25 shots — including 7 of 9 from three-point territory — in wins over Riverton, Salt Fork and Marshall.
Other members of the offense are also shooting the ball well, giving coach Kevin Roy plenty of weapons — like Dylan Ginalick with a 20-point outing of his own.
“We have several players who are capable of scoring in different ways. The fun thing about this team is they don’t care who scores as long as we are taking good shots,” Roy said. “I really love how this team moves the ball. They are very unselfish on the offensive end.”
He also feels like his squad’s defensive effort has been a key to the 4-0 start.
“Our ball pressure has been great as well as our post defense and help rotations,” he said.
The games
Monticello blew open a close game in the second half at Riverton. Up 22-20 after two quarters, the Sages outscored their opponents 35-20 in the final two frames to post a convincing 56-40 victory.
Cresap hit 6 of 8 shots and all 6 free throws for a game-high 20 points and also led all players with four steals. He also led the offense with 4 assists.
Fellow senior Tanner Buehnerkemper added 15 points and a team-high 6 rebounds, while Ginalick added 9 points. Will Ross added in 6 points off the bench.
As a team, the Sages shot 57 percent form the field for the game.
In its home opener on Dec. 3, MHS went up early and never looked back in a 59-20 win over Salt Fork. Monticello was up 28-14 at the half, and used a 20-6 third quarter to ice the game.
Cresap hit 7 of 8 shots, good for another 20-point outing, and added 7 steals. Joey Sprinkle hit all 5 of his shots for 10 points while hauling down a team-high 7 rebounds.
All 12 members of the MHS roster were able to see playing time in the contest, with nine scoring at least two points.
A 29-point outburst in the first quarter propelled the Sages to a 59-35 victory over Marshall in another home contest Dec. 4. The fireworks early staked Monticello to a 29-7 lead early, which it held most of the contest.
Ginalick hit 4 off 7 three-pointers and 8 of 14 from the field overall to score 20 points. Cresap added 14 and 4 steals, with Sprinkle adding 8 points and 6 rebounds.
What’s next?
The Sages were scheduled to host Williamsville on Tuesday, then travel to Maroa-Forsyth Saturday before returning home to take on Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Dec. 14.
“We play a strong schedule and are in a very competitive conference,” Roy said. “Our schedule only gets tougher from here. We have to show up every night prepared to play with a lot of energy. We can’t look past anyone.”