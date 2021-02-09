Athletic directors and coaches from across Illinois’ Region 6 finally saw the fruits of their labor this past week.
Before the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced the return of basketball, athletic directors and coaches have been preparing for as many possibilities and senarios as possible.
Monticello athletic director Daniel Sheehan and head basketball coach Kevin Roy had been tirelessly working to have every contingency plan in place for the possibility of a short season, no matter shape it took.
The hard work paid off.
Once the IHSA announced the return of basketball, athletic Sheehan and Roy implemented the strategies already implemented to be able to host a boys’ basketball game at the Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center Saturday.
After the long-awaited grand opening ceremony to honor the namesake and christen the new gymnasium at Monticello High School, the Sages’ boys basketball team took the court.
To kick of the boys’ basketball season, Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Though Roy had prepared his players as best as possible, the short conditioning and practicing periods to start the season has been difficult to deal with. At this point, he is just trying to get his players and team to improve each day, each practice and each play.
Though player, officials and fans wore mask and proper distancing and other safety measures were being enforced, the passion for the game was just as strong or stronger than previous home openers.
Against PBL, the Sages overwhelmed the Panthers from the jump and never looked back in the 56-35 season-opener win.
Through pressure defense, the Sages were able to force turnovers that allowed their offense to score easy transition baskets.
In the first half, Monticello forced PBL into 18 turnovers and scored 14 points in transition.
The Sages jumped out to a 16-3 lead that pushed into the second quarter.
The Panthers stopped the run with a basket with 6:25 in the second quarter.
Monticello pushed the lead to 27-5 before PBL hit a three pointer to stop the bleeding.
For Monticello, 5’ 9” junior guard Ben Cresap did a little of everything to help extend the lead.
Cresap scored from behind the arc, on drives to the basket, in transition and from the free throw line.
With about a minute left in the first half, Cresap scored on a layup and was fouled to extent the lead to 33-8.
In the first half, Cresap was 4-5 from the free throw line and 6-7 from floor. He also totaled four steals.
Cresap finished the first half with 17 points and finished the game with 21 points.
Six-foot senior guard Jake Edmondson hit double digits with 10 points and had five steals.
Six-foot junior Dylan Ginalick tallied six points, three assists and three steals.
Roy rotated about eight players in game throughout the first half, and with the lack of conditioning time, was able to play many bench players and rest his starters in the second half.
For PBL, Keegan Busboom scored 12 points, and Mason Bruns added eight points.
The Sages (1-0) will have a difficult time matching last season’s 19 wins, especially because there they have only 12 games for this season listed on the tram schedule.
Monticello took on Olympia High School Tuesday and is scheduled to travel to Illinois Valley Central High for a 7 p.m. game Friday.