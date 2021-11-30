PLEASANT PLAINS — A strong effort on both ends of the floor propelled the Monticello High School boys’ basketball team to a 54-35 win in its season opener at Pleasant Plains on Nov. 23.
The Sages shook off 5 of 14 shooting in the opening quarter and ended up shooting 55 percent from the field for the game while holding the Cardinals to just 35 percent shooting for the contest.
Monticello also used a stifling defense to hold Pleasant Plains to just 10 points total for the first half, and jumped out to a 26-10 lead after the first two quarters.
“We shot the ball much better after the first quarter when we settled down and started moving the ball more,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “I was really pleased with our defense. We had good ball pressure, contested shots and rebounded well.”
Leading the Sages was senior guard Ben Cresap, who scored 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting and handed out a game-high 5 assists. Backcourt teammate and fellow senior Dylan Ginalick also hit double figures with 10 points.
Senior center Joey Sprinkle added 8 points — hitting 4 of his 5 shots — and led MHS with 6 rebounds.
Senior guard Trevor Fox chipped in 7 points and 5 rebounds to the winning cause.
Also scoring for the Sages were Thomas Swartz (5 points), Triston Foran (5 points) and Tanner Buehnerkemper (4 points).
Foran and Ginalick paced the defense with 3 steals apiece.
Leading the Cardinals was Zack Powell with 15 points, while Nick Sabo added 10.
Both teams shot well from the free throw line: Pleasant Plains a perfect 4 of 4, Monticello 4 of 5.
What’s next?
The road opener was the only game for the Sages last week. They were scheduled to play at Riverton on Tuesday before starting a three-game homestand Friday night against Salt Fork. It continues with Sievers Center contests Saturday against Marshall and Tuesday, Oct. 7 versus Williamsville.
Next week’s schedule concludes with a Dec. 11 game at Maroa-Forsyth.
Coach Roy feels strong defense will be key if the Sages are to experience success this season.
“We have to several things to be successful this year: We have to play great defense, rebound and take care of the ball. If we can do these things will put ourselves in position to have success,” Roy said.