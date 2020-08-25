Golfers compete for their schools in the fall, but they typically get ready for the season during the spring and summer.
Although that practice opportunity was taken away for several months due to the COVID-19 closure of golf courses, but that didn’t stop the Sages linksters from netting a pair of sub-170 team scores last week in earning a pair of victories.
“We are very excited with how our kids have handled everything this summer and as we have started the season. We talked at the start of practice that we would adapt as changes come and try to keep the focus on golf,” said Monticello High School coach Andrew Turner.
The MHS boys opened their season with a 163-174 win over Mahomet-Seymour in a home matchup on Aug. 17, then shot a 165 at Clinton the following afternoon to take the top score among four teams.
Versus M-S, Tanner Tanner Buehnerkemper led the way with a 38 during the nine-hole outing, good for third place overall. Teammates William Ross and Ben Potts added 41s, and Matt Erickson rounded out the scoring with a 43.
Bement’s Zach Rogers took first overall with a sparking 36. The Bulldogs do not have enough to register as a team, so compete individually.
Placing second was Zach Courson of Mahomet-Seymour, who carded a 37.
Monticello traveled to Clinton on Aug. 18, scored a 165 and walked away with the meet victory over Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Lathan (173), Mahomet-Seymour (187) and Clinton (197).
For the Sages, it was William Ross pacing the team with a 36 to take meet medalist honors. Also scoring for MHS were Buehnerkemper (42), Erickson (42) and Ben Potts (45). Jared Lockmiller also chipped in with a 47.
Overall, Turner thought it was a solid start to the 2020-21 campaign.
“We don’t have great depth, but our top four right now can score well. We will have to continue to work on developing that fifth and sixth score. I think we have potential in those spots,” he said.