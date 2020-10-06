Monticello High School’s nine senior golfers celebrated senior night with victories on Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Monticello Golf Club.
For the girls, Ashley Long earned medalist honors for the second time of the week, this time with a 1-over 37 to help her squad to a win over Blue Ridge
Also scoring for the Sages as they shot 187 as a team were Claire Webber (second place, 42), Amelia Patterson (third, 49) andTori Taylor (fifth, 59).
Blue Ridge’s Ashlyn Voyles shot a 50 to take fourth overall as the Knights recorded a team score of 251.
On the boys side, the Sages’ Tanner Buehnerkemper earned meet medalist honors with a 1-over 37, with teammate Will Ross carding a 3-over 39 for second place as Monticello bested LeRoy and St. Thomas More.
LeRoy’s Parker Hogue and St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby tied for third at 4-over 40.
Area golf roundup
Boys’ golf
Wednesday, Sept. 30
At Forsyth. Tri-County’s Holden Kile, Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zach Buesing and Arcola/Arthur-Lovington- Atwood-Hammond’s Alex Kuhns all finished the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament’s regulation 18 holes at 81, necessitating a playoff at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Kile defeated Buesing on the fourth playoff hole to take medalist honors.
The Purple Riders ultimately won the team title, easing past runner-up Okaw Valley 343-380 as Kuhns was backed by Brayden Kauffman‘ s 84.
The Blue Devils placed third at 412, the Titans rated fourth with a 431 and Blue Ridge notched fifth at 431 and were paced by Wyatt Summers‘ 99.
Bement’s Luke Rogers represented his school alone and shot 87.
Will Ross and Matthew Erickson shared medalist recognition with matching 2-over 38s for Monticello, pacing the Sages past Mt. Zion 163-172 at Monticello Golf Club. Tanner Buehnerkemper‘ s 43 and Ben Potts‘ 44 also proved important to the Sages’ team victory.