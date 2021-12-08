AUBURN — The Monticello Middle School girls’ basketball team won the sectional crown last week, but saw its season end on Saturday with a narrow 32-26 loss to Pittsfield Pikeland in the IESA 3A State Tournament in Auburn.
“Unfortunately, we did lose a tough game to Pittsfield Pikeland in the state quarterfinals. They were a tough draw,” Sages coach Michael Robinson said.
Pittsfield (21-3) went on to handily defeat Paris Mayo 30-18 in the semifinals, and will battle Eureka (25-1) in the state final Wednesday.
Monticello was close the entire game at state, trailing by just two at the half and by four going into the final quarter.
Leading the Sages was Sarah Cresap with 9 points, with Ali Weidner adding 7 and Dacey Kooi 4. Adding 2 points apiece were Annie Robinson, Eliza Bodine and Lexi Leatherwood.
Sectional
The Sages, who ended the season with a 23-2 record, downed Prairie Central 28-24 at sectional action on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Weidner led the team with 10 points, with Kooi adding 8 and Emma Arnold 4.