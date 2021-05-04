MONTICELLO — The Lady Sages soccer squad plowed through five games last week, evening their record at 2-2-2.
The girls tied Richland County 2-2 with both goals from senior Milly Machinchy. Both goals were assisted, one from junior Hannah Swanson and the other from senior Grace Bonds.
With only a day to recover, the Sages spring back into action at home to play Arthur Christian, finishing with another tie. Bonds assisted Machinchy for Monticello’s only goal of the game, knotting the score at 1-1.
The girls had no time to rest before taking on Bloomington Central Catholic where they fell 0-6. However, Monticello shook it off and came back stronger than ever on Thursday to defeat Decatur LSA 10-0.
Machinchy led the team with four goals against Decatur LSA with assists from Bonds, Tynley Jackson, and Sofie Harvey. Sophomore Lucy Maxwell and Harvey each added two of their own goals, and Ella Young and Katie Mesplay each contributed one apiece.
Other key assists were made by Young, Machinchy, Harvey, and Maxwell.
After dominating Decatur LSA, the Sages took on Urbana on Saturday and triumphed 2-0.
A pass from Harvey to Machinchy resulted in the first goal of the game, and the second goal came unassisted from Bonds later on.
Machinchy leads the team in goals for the season with a total of eight, and Bonds has provided the most assists with a total of three.
Junior Emmie German has played two shutouts in the goal, going two for two on blocking penalty kicks.