MONTICELLO – The volleyball Sages (4-9) kicked off the week with a tight match against IVC.
Monticello pulled out ahead of the first game by three, but the girls lost game two by four points. With the match on the line, both teams recognized the stakes, and the third game ended with a 15-25 loss for the Sages.
Renni Fultz led the defense with twenty three digs. Following Fultz was Hailey Peirce with ten, Kylie Krahn with nine, and Allie Carr with eight.
Offensively, Fultz finished with seventeen kills. Peirce added six, and Carr contributed four kills.
Carr steered the scoring with thirteen assists, and Lizzie Stiverson ended with ten.
The Monticello girls then went up against the Sabers of St. Thomas More. The Sages fell in two sets.
Stiverson racked up eleven digs, and Carr chipped in seven.
Again, Fultz dominated the offense, scoring nine kills. Stiverson and Peirce each added two apiece.
On Saturday, the Sages put up a fight in Maroa. The skirmish ended with the Sages falling behind after two games. The second game was lost by a narrow two point margin of 24-26.
The Sages formed a solid defense against the Trojans. Hannah Swanson totaled two blocks, and teammates Stiverson, Fultz, and Peirce all finished with one block.
Peirce collected eight digs throughout the match alongside two aces and four kills. Fultz chipped in ten kills and six digs. Stiverson also totaled six digs.
The Sages was scheduled to play on Tuesday, April 6 against Rantoul.