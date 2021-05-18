MONTICELLO — The Monticello boy’s track and field team defeated eight other teams to win the Unity High School Boys Invitational at Hick’s Field in Tolono Friday.
The Sages totaled 118 points, which was 13 points better than the host Spartans. Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished third with 80 points, Tolono Unity fourth with 70 points and Shelbyville fifth with 65 points.
For the Sages, Kolton Knuffman’s versatile athleticism was on full display.
Knuffman won two events and placed second and third in two other events.
He won the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 15.93 and the 300-memter hurdles with a time of 42.86.
Knuffman also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 5.77 meters and third in the triple jump at 11.53 meters.
Jacob Tackett won the 400-meter run with a season-best time of 53.74 and won the 100-meters dash with a personal-record time of 11.06 for second place.
Ian Cherry vaulted a personal-record 4.09 meters for first in the pole vault and placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.48
Ed Mitchell took second in the 800-meter run with a persona-best time of 2:09.26, and Joey Wenke placed fourth with a season-best time of 2:10.12.
Jackson Grambart ran the 3,200 meters in a personal-best time of 9:58.69, and Shawn Derby followed in fifth place at 11:00.82.
Heath Smith high jumped 1.75 meters for third place, and Connor Landreth placed fifth with a leap of 1.70 meters.
Hayden Graham fifth in the triple jump at 10.89 meters and fifth in the long jump at 5.24 meters, and Max Scheffer pole vaulted a persona-record 2.44 meters for fifth place.
Peyton Scott and Connor Landreth placed sixth and seventh in the 200-meter run with times of 24.08 and 24.92, respectively.
Jacob Elston and Josh Baysore ran the 1,600 meters in personal-record time of 5:04.77 and a season-record time of 5:06.21 for sixth and seventh place, in that order.
Colton Mockbee shoved the shot put 11.45 meters for eighth place, and Jack Brown followed in ninth place with a toss of 11.32 meters.
The 800-meter relay team of Graham, Cherry, Smith and Peyton Scott paced second at 1:35.34.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Rylan Good, Wenke, Ed Mitchell and Logan Sikorski placed third with a time of 9:04.27.
Girls’ Track
The Sages girls’ track and field team competed with four other teams in a meet at St. Joseph Wednesday.
Monticello placed fifth with 26 points. Tolono Unity won the meet with 131.33, and host St. Joseph took third with 107.
For the Sages, Renni Fultz tossed the discus a season-best 31.29 meters for second place, and Kayden Hogan ran the 300-meter hurdles in 1:02.17 for second place. She also placed third in the pole vault at 2.65 meters.
Elise Devore and Kayla Wilson placed fourth and sixth in the shot put, respectively, with distances of 9.16 and 8.49 meters.
Clara Rudolph placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a person-best time of 5:52.40, and Louisa Rudolph took fourth in the 100-meter dash at a personal-best 14.25, and Josephine Walker ran a personal-best time of 6:12.96 to place fifth in the 1.600-meter run.
The Monticello 800-meter relay team of Louisa Rudolph, Sydney Shubert, Emalee Shinker and Emma Cherry placed fourth with a tome of 57.80.