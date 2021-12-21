MONTICELLO — Nine games, nine wins. While not totally expected, wins are becoming relatively routine for the team-oriented Monticello High School boys’ basketball team.
The team is not only winning, but winning big. Last week the average winning margin was 29 points as the Sages rolled past Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at home, then won both games at the Greenville Shootout.
The quality play comes as the squad enters next week’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla event, where it is pursuing its first championship since 2012.
In its only home matchup last week, the Sages dominated ALAH 69-28. MHS started fast, going up 22-10 after a quarter and 37-14 at the half. The squad continued to outscore the Knights 32-14 in the final two quarters for the dominating win.
Ben Cresap continues to be the sharp-shooter for the Sages, hitting 8 of 11 field goals — 2 of 4 from three-point territory — and led Monticello with 19 points. He also led the squad with 6 steals in a stellar effort on both ends of the court.
Dylan Ginalick added 11 points and 5 assists, while Tanner Buehnerkemper contributed a team-high 8 rebounds to go along with 6 points on a pair of treys.
Joey Sprinkle added 8 points, while Triston Foran contributed 7 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Will Ross also netted 6 points.
At Greenville, MHS started a little slower against Carlyle, leading just 10-9 at the end of the first frame, but turned it on in the middle quarters to own a 45-32 lead after three quarters en route to a 57-39 win.
A balanced scoring attack included Sprinkle, Cresap and Ginalick with 13 points apiece. Cresap and Buehnerkemper had 5 rebounds each, and Cresap totaled 7 assists.
MHS was also impressive against the Greenville in the nightcap, keeping its undefeated start going with a 72-44 victory.
Four Sages hit in double figures led the scoring attack, with Cresap setting the pace with a team-high 18 points and 7 rebounds.
Ginalick added 13 points and a team-high 7 assists, Sprinkle 12 and Buenerkemper 10, along with 7 rebounds.
Thomas Swartz added 7 points, and Trevor Fox and Foran five apiece.
What’s next?
The Sages were scheduled to play at Warrensburg-Latham Tuesday, then take the holiday off before Holiday Hoopla returns to Monticello next week.
Monticello hits the court first at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 against Neoga, continues with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Clinton, then plays the next day at 3:30 p.m. against Gibson City.
Game time Wednesday depends on their pool play results. The championship will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29.