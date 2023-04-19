MONTICELLO — Chris Jones and Biniam Lienhart approach the topic of Monticello baseball’s future expectations in a similar fashion.
Sages coach Jones and senior infielder/pitcher Lienhart don’t make any grand proclamations. Even with Monticello boasting a 10-2 record entering the third week of April.
“Hopefully, we’re playing our best baseball when we get into May,” Jones said. “We keep it fairly simple as far as our goals.”
“There’s no specific thing,” Lienhart added, “but we all have an idea of where we want to go.”
Senior pitcher/outfielder Jack Buckalew is less hesitant to share that idea.
“Our goal is to get past super-sectionals,” Buckalew said. “We really want that revenge and that taste of state.”
Buckalew, Lienhart and the Sages came oh so close to reaching the Class 2A state stage last season.
After stunning Illini Prairie rival St. Joseph-Ogden to give Monticello its first baseball sectional championship since 2014, the Sages forced extra innings during the super-sectional round against a Maroa-Forsyth club that owned a 31-1 record at the time.
Monticello pulled ahead 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning, only to see the Trojans walk it off in the bottom half for a 4-3 triumph that ended the Sages’ season with a 23-9 record.
“I don’t know exactly how many people we carry over from that team but I assume 12 or 13, and we’re all hungry to get back there at the same point,” Buckalew said. “We know that feeling of being sent home, and I think that’s what keeping us going and (feeding) our drive to be successful this year.”
Jones watched four seniors graduate from his 2022 lineup, including News-Gazette All-Area first-team pitcher and infielder Joey Sprinkle.
This year’s squad contains twice as many seniors, among them another reigning All-Area first-teamer in Lienhart and a former second-teamer in Buckalew.
But many of the younger Sages also possess big-game experience.
“We’ve got several seniors this year that were juniors last year on that team that made a run. We’ve (also) got a good group of younger kids that are able to fill in some of the holes,” Jones said. “We were optimistic that we could do some things, and the leadership of the seniors has helped us start off that way.”
It’s not difficult to see why Monticello is winning most of its games early this spring, with the lone exception an 8-3 loss to Westville on a cold, damp March 24 day in Vermilion County.
The Sages are averaging 8.2 runs scored per game and permitting an average of 1.7 runs per contest. The latter figure includes three shutouts, most recently a 2-0 decision over Mattoon on Tuesday in which Buckalew threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.
“He’s able to command his fastball, able to spot his breaking balls and able to ultimately throw all four pitches and throw them for strikes,” Jones said of the right-hander Buckalew. “He’s not going to attempt to strike everybody out. He understands situations during the game, and he pitches to contact he’s OK with.”
Strong pitching
Buckalew is complemented on the mound by teammates like senior Spencer Mitze, junior Luke Teschke and sophomore Ike Young. Teschke is an Illinois State baseball commit.
“Our confidence flies through the roof whenever we have anybody on the mound, no matter who it is,” Buckalew said. “We have amazing guys on our squad who can throw quality innings.”
Lienhart kicks things off in Monticello’s batting order. A speedy athlete who earned All-Area boys’ soccer first-team status earlier this school year, Lienhart is someone whom Jones describes as “a catalyst” out of the leadoff spot.
“I do anything I can to get on base — get hit, hit the ball, or get walked,” Lienhart said. “I have my guys right behind me, and they usually (drive) me in. They hit the ball a lot harder than me, so I’m the one to run around the bases and get home.”
Some of those guys who “hit the ball a lot harder” include Teschke, Buckalew, senior infielder Jacob Trusner and sophomore infielder Colton Vance. Mitze, Young, senior catcher Logan Chupp and sophomore infielder/catcher Eli Craft also have put together solid hitting performances of late.
“Our whole lineup is pretty solid,” Lienhart said. “I wouldn’t say (we play) small ball, but we pride ourselves on hitting line drives, getting the guy in and doing our job.”
That comment points to a bigger-picture view of Monticello baseball. The Sages don’t specialize in doing well at just one aspect of the game.
Jones and his staff have players focus on situational hitting, aggressive-within-reason baserunning and stout defense. They’re not attempting to recreate the wheel.
“During practices, he keeps us confident, and he also tells us to make it a goal to have fun in practice but also compete against yourself,” Buckalew said of his coach. “Overall, he keeps us in line and does a good job.”
Monticello faces a daunting stretch of games on the horizon. The Sages will face Maroa-Forsyth, Salt Fork and Paxton-Buckley-Loda over the next week.
Kicking off their May schedule is St. Joseph-Ogden.
“We have a feeling we can do something pretty big, and maybe better than what we did last year,” Lienhart said. “As the season progressed, we started seeing the potential we had. From then on we had fun, and when we had fun, it worked a lot better.”