MONTICELLO – It’s tournament season for the area basketball teams. Here is a recap from last week’s action.
Monticello 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33. The fifth-seeded Sages cruised past the 12th-seeded Panthers in a regional semifinal game at the Sievers Center in Monticello Saturday, relying on an efficient offensive performance. Monticello (16-13) shot 23 of 46 from the field for 50 percent accuracy and handed out 22 assists. Tylor Bundy led the way for the Sages — who went into halftime ahead 38-17 — by making all six of his shots from the field to finish with a career-high 13 points. He also grabbed a career-high six rebounds and handed out three assists. Trey Welter also scored 13 points and had six assists. Drew Sheppard finished off his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Blythe also hit double figures with 10 points for Monticello. Kayden Snelling scored a team-high 13 points and Jeremiah Ager added nine points and five steals for PBL (4-25).
The Sages will play Iroquois West Wednesday at Fairbury.
Class 2A Teutopolis Regional
Flora 62, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40. The 10th-seeded Knights kept it close through the first three quarters before the sixth-seeded Wolves pulled away in the fourth quarter. ALAH only trailed 36-32 entering the final eight minutes before Flora outscored the Knights 26-8. Wyatt Hilligoss scored a team-high 16 points, while Jayce Parsons wound up with 11 points for ALAH (11-19).
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo/Bement 48.
The seventh-seeded Bombers left Cerro Gordo with a regional quarterfinal win on the sixth-seeded Broncos’ home court thanks to and epic second-half comeback. Ethan Mahan sank a trio of three-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for A-O (16-16), which advances to play top-seeded Decatur Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game.
Jalynn Flowers (13 points), Jamario Barbee (12 points) and Tyson Oros (eight points) all had critical buckets for the Bombers, who trailed 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-35 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Cerro Gordo/Bement 24-10 in the fourth quarter.
Tyson Moore scored a team-high 18 points and Konnor Waterhouse contributed 17 points for the Broncos (18-13).