MONTICELLO — Monticello High School (7-2) will host Greenville in the openig round of the IHSA Class 3A football playoffs. Game time will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in Monticello. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.
Greenville, located in Bond County, is 5-4 and plays in the South Central Conference. Other schools include Carlinville, Pana and Litchfield.
“They have a nice run/pass balance and they are aggressive on defense,” MHS coach Cully Welter said when asked for a scouting report for the Sages first-round opponent. “They played their best game on Friday to get into the playoffs.”
The Comets scored a 42-21 win over playoff-bound Vandalia (7-2) in their final regular season contest, earning them a fifth win and playoff eligibility.
“Greenville comes from a good conference and they have had to overcome some injuries this year,” Welter added. “They are much better than their record, and that is a testament to their conference.”
Like the Illini Prairie Conference Monticello belongs to, the South Central Conference advanced five teams into the IHSA playoffs — Pana, Carlinville, Vandalia, Greenville and Piasa (Southwestern).