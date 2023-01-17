MONTICELLO – The Monticello boys’ basketball team fell to 11-7 following an 18-point loss to Bloomington Central Catholic in Monticello on Friday. Here is a wrap-up of last week’s action.
Monticello 62, Clinton 58. A career-high 28 points from Drew Sheppard lifted Monticello (11-6) to a road win against Clinton (15-4) in a game on Jan. 10 that marked the Sages’ 15th consecutive triumph in the nonconference series.
Sheppard also collected seven rebounds and Will Ross added 10 points, while the Maroons’ attack was centered on Dawson Graves (22 points) and Brooks Cluver (16 points). The game was tied at 29 after 16 minutes; Monticello outscored Clinton 17-14 in the third quarter and held on in the final frame.
Bloomington Central Catholic 79, Monticello 61. Monticello had its three-game win streak snapped, with the Saints pulling away in the fourth quarter to pick up an Illini Prairie Conference win Jan. 13 at the Sievers Center.
Trey Welter scored a game-high 19 points for the Sages (11-7), who struggled to hold on to the ball and committed 25 turnovers. Sheppard (17 points, eight rebounds) and Ross (11 points, nine rebounds) also contributed for Monticello. Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa, a Division I prospect, poured in a game-high 29 points and made all 15 of his free throws as the Saints used a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Although the Arthur A. “Buz” Sievers Center at Monticello Schools is only in its second full season, its record book has some quality to it and Friday’s game with Bloomington (Central Catholic) rewrote several lines.
1. The 79 points by Central Catholic tied the 79 scored by the Sages against Clinton on Jan. 11, 2022.
2. The 45 points in the second half by Central Catholic tied the 45 scored by the Sages in the above-mentioned game.
3. The 26 made free throws is a new facility record
4. The total made free throws Sages 17 and Saints 26 (43) is a facility record
5. The total free throw attempts Sages 27 and Saints 35 (62) is a facility record
6. The total number of fouls Sages 26 Saints 25 (51) is a facility record
7. Cole Creta of the Saints tied the facility record for points scored at 29 with Dawson Graves of Clinton in a Hoopla game with Ridgeview on Dec. 26, 2022.
8. Creta going 15 of 15 from the line set a facility record for made free throws.
Monticello girls
Jan. 9
Monticello 38, Danville 20. Maia High dropped 17 points for the host Sages (6-13) as they eclipsed the Vikings (2-15) in a nonconference game. Monticello led 9-1 after one quarter and permitted just one field goal in the first half. Offensively, Isa Beery (eight points) and Jacq Maxey (six points) also chipped in toward the victory.
Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. High was the top performer for the host Sages in an IPC win over the Panthers on Jan. 12, pouring in 18 points and commanding the boards with nine rebounds. Her efforts on the glass were nearly matched by teammates Tavey Young and Lydia Burger with eight boards apiece.
Piatt County
Girls basketball
Jan. 9
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Decatur Lutheran 53. Kailee Otto finished one rebound shy of a double-double as the visiting Knights (13-5) took down their Lincoln Prairie opponent. Otto recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and five steals for ALAH. Claire Seal’s 18 points included an 11 of 11 free throw ledger, and she also brought in six rebounds for the Knights. Charley Condill also contributed by scoring nine points, grabbing 14 rebounds and handing out seven assists in a solid all-around game for ALAH.
⇐ Blue Ridge 47, Heritage 20. The host Knights (4-13) ended a five-game skid by dispatching the Hawks (0-14) in Lincoln Prairie action. Ava Austin scored a game-high 19 points to pace Blue Ridge, which picked up 12 points from Phoebe Reynolds and 10 points from Paige Browning. Adena Paul led Heritage with a team-high 11 points for the Hawks.
Tuscola 49, Cerro Gordo/Bement 28. Twenty games, 20 wins. That’s the story of the season to this point for the still-unbeaten Warriors (20-0) as they stymied the Broncos (14-5) during a nonconference win. Ella Boyer’s game-high 13 points and Harley Woodard’s 10 points led Tuscola in scoring during the home victory.
Woodard added six rebounds to go with Sydney Moss’ nine points and eight rebounds and Ava Boyer’s five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Haylei Simpson posted seven points for CG/B, which nabbed five points apiece from Caroline Hill, Bailey Walter and Reese Brunner.
Jan. 10
Boys
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 68, Blue Ridge 51. Jayce Parsons scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists to lead ALAH (8-10) in a Lincoln Prairie win. Wyatt Hilligoss (17 points, six rebounds) and Connor Nettles (15 points) also chipped in. Corbin Colbert led Blue Ridge (7-12) with 17 points.
Jan. 11
Boys
CHAMPAIGN — The St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team had 10 different players get on the score sheet, propelling the balanced Sabers to a 69-30 home win against DeLand-Weldon on Wednesday night.
Jack Schmidt had a team-high 12 points for the Eagles.
Jan. 12
Girls
Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo/Bement 33. Kacie Sisk‘s game-high 18 points powered Arcola (13-4) to a road win against Lincoln Prairie Conference adversary Cerro Gordo/Bement. The Broncos (15-6) were paced by 16 points from Haley Garrett, and Haylei Simpson and Caroline Hill each chipped in an additional five points.
Argenta-Oreana 43, Blue Ridge 25. Gracie Manning dropped 11 points, Angelina Madrigal added eight points and Kharma Giles chipped in seven points to power the Bombers (2-14) past the Knights (4-14) in LPC action. Ava Austin paced Blue Ridge with nine points.
Girls
Jan. 14
Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament
Argenta-Oreana 41, Blue Ridge 25. Argenta-Oreana doubled up Blue Ridge in the first quarter, held the Knights scoreless in the second and held strong in the second half to beat Blue Ridge for the second time in three days to open the LPC tournament. Angelina Madrigal paced the Bombers (3-14) with 10 points, and seven of her teammates also scored in Saturday’s road win in Farmer City. Phoebe Reynolds also had 10 points for the Knights (4-15).