BLOOMINGTON – So far, the 2022 season has been filled with big plays by the Monticello Sages. In the first three games of the season, there were plenty to choose from if you wanted to fill up a highlight reel.
But when the Sages needed one in the Friday night match-up at Bloomington Central Catholic, the big play was elusive.
“I thought our offense was more consistent this week than last week, but there were a couple of times we had to punt and we couldn’t afford to have to punt,” said Sages Head Coach Cully Welter.
The Sages fell to 2-2 with a 42-28 loss to the Saints in an Illini Prairie Conference game at Bill Hunman Memorial Field.
The Saints scored 13 unanswered points to open the scoring, but facing a fourth and nine from the 32-yard line, Monticello senior quarterback Drew Sheppard scrambled to his right and then spotted classmate Wade Carroll breaking free over the middle. Carroll hauled in the catch and sprinted to the end zone to make it a 13-7 game.
With 1:58 left in the first half and starting from their own 15-yard line, the Sages worked the two-minute offense to perfection, and with just six seconds left, Sheppard again hooked up with Carroll, this time for a seven-yard score. The point after from Cole Sowinski gave the Sages a 14-13 lead at the half.
The Saints scored first in the third quarter to take a 20-14 lead, but Monticello answered when senior tailback Tyler Bundy sprinted up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left in the third quarter. Sowinski’s extra point attempt gave the Sages a 21-20 lead.
BCC comeback
The Saints answered though, early in the fourth to take a 28-21 lead, and then padded their lead to 35-21 with 7:21 left in the game.
When Luke Teschke scored on a five-yard carry to make it a one-score game, 35-28 with 2:18 left, the Sages still had a fighting chance. But the onside kick did not go the required 10 yards and the Saints added a late score to seal the game.
“We struggled and we stubbed our toe on offense, but we just couldn’t stop their running game and their quarterback,” Welter said. “I was proud of our kids the way they fought back, but we couldn’t get that stop in the second half when we needed it.”
Saints quarterback Colin Hayes rushed for 189 yards and three fourth-quarter touchdowns, while passing for 148 yards and two scores.
“They are pretty solid and pretty balanced on offense,” Welter added. “They are pretty difficult to prepare for.”
Sheppard threw for 283 yards, completing 28 of 39 attempts. He added another 56 yards on the ground. Carroll had seven catches for 80 yards.
It was the first loss in six games against the Saints for Welter, now in his 15th season at MHS.
The Sages are now preparing for a homecoming matchup against Pontiac.
“Homecoming week can be a bit of a distraction, but hopefully, we can use it as motivation to hopefully, get back on the right track and see what we can do for the rest of this year,” he added.