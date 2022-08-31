MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages volleyball team started the season with a pair of victories and one loss.
The Sages opened the season Aug. 22 with a pair of 25-19 wins against Argenta-Oreana. Sierrah Downey and Reese Paton shared setting duties. Each girl finished with six assists, with help coming from Tavey Young who had three kills and Jacq Maxey added three blocks.
Heyworth made Monticello work for the Aug. 23 nonconference home win, but the Sages prevailed in their second win in as many days with a 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 victory. Reese Patton had 19 assists for Monticello (2-0) in the win, Addison Schmidt led the way defensively with 18 digs and Sierrah Downey finished with a team-high 14 kills.
Patton had seven assists and four aces, Downey added six kills and Schmidt posted six digs, but Monticello (2-1) lost 25-22, 25-11 at home to Maroa-Forsyth.
In boy’s soccer, Monticello opened the season with a 7-0 shutout of Warrensburg-Latham on Aug. 22. The host Sages wasted no time getting their offense off the ground for the 2022 season, romping past a nonconference foe.
Cohen Neighbors, Levi Stephens and Biniam Lienhart each scored two goals for Monticello, and Ben Williamson banked the other goal in addition to assisting three others. Lienhart added an assist of his own, and Evan Henrard came up with one keeper save.
Monticello outshot Fisher/GCMS nearly two-to-one on Aug. 23 and turned two of its 17 shots on goal into its 2-0 nonconference victory. Lienhart and Williamson both scored for the Sages (2-0), with Lienhart’s goal coming with fewer than 2 minutes remaining in the first half. Monticello goalkeeper Evan Henrard made four saves.
In boy’s golf, Will Ross fired a 1-under 35 during a nine-hole triangular at Monticello Golf Club, pushing the host Sages to a 156-174-194 win over St. Teresa and Sullivan on Aug. 24. Monticello teammates Andrew Neef and Maddux Quick finished 2-3 overall with scores of 38 and 41.
For the girls, Sullivan earned the team victory in a triangular against St. Teresa and Monticello at Monticello Golf Club, outscoring its opponents 212-242 (St. Teresa) -255 (Monticello).
The third-place Sages were paced by Amanda Dasher’s 57 and Macy Printy’s 61.
Piatt County schools
In volleyball, Cerro Gordo/Bement opened the season Aug. 22 with a 2-0 victory over Tuscola. Lexus Lawhorn provided eight assists and smacked three aces for the visiting Broncos (1-0), who pulled off a 25-15, 25-19 nonconference triumph versus the Warriors (0-1).
Haylei Simpson was the primary benefactor of Lawhorn’s setting, putting down five kills for CG/B to go with Ali Walker’s three digs.
A balanced attack helped CG/B take down Warrensburg-Latham 25-23, 25-20 on the following night. Haylei Simpson had eight assists for the Broncos (2-0) and mostly fed Joie Auth and Ali Walker, who finished with five kills apiece.
Arthur Christian got back to .500 in the first week of the season with Thursday’s 17-25, 25-8, 25-22 comeback victory against DeLand-Weldon. Cydney Shofner led the Eagles (1-1) with 17 assists.
A balanced attack helped ALAH sweep Tuscola 25-17, 25-7 on Thursday. Alisha Frederick set up the attack for the Knights (1-0), finishing with 13 assists, four aces and three kills. Charley Condill led ALAH with eight kills, and Kaylee Schrock had four kills and two aces.
A near double-double from Gracie Shaffer with 11 assists and eight kills helped Blue Ridge outlast Heart of Illinois Conference rival Ridgeview 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 on Thursday. Alexis Wike led the Knights (2-0) with 18 digs.
Phoebe Reynolds and Gracie Shaffer formed a solid 1-2 offensive punch for the visiting Blue Ridge Knights (1-0) as they rolled to a 25-11, 25-18 nonconference win over the Iroquois West Raiders (0-1) Aug. 22. Reynolds bagged nine kills and served two aces, while Shaffer recorded 10 assists and one block for Blue Ridge, which added 13 service points from Madi Wingert.
DeLand-Weldon opened its season with a 25-10, 25-22 home sweep of East Central Illinois Conference rival Normal Calvary on Aug. 23. Cydney Shofner led the Eagles (1-0) with 11 assists, Lily Summers had a team-high 10 digs and Kira Rigg finished with five aces.
In boy’s soccer, Chance Lindstrom and Chilton Ingram had one goal apiece for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (0-1) in a 7-2 loss to Georgetown Ridge Farm on Aug. 23.
In golf at Farmer City on Aug. 22, Heyworth defeated Donovan and host Blue Ridge, carding a 181 compared to 205 for Donovan and 243 for Blue Ridge, at Woodlawn Country Club. The third-place Knights were led over nine holes by Gavin Friel’s 55 and Caden Kimball’s 60.
Blue Ridge’s Lillian Enger carded a nine-hole 52 at Woodlawn Country Club, ranking second behind only Heyworth’s Lucy Hawk (51). The Knights were the only school of four involved to log a team score (253), with Enger’s effort followed on her team by Payton Heiser’s 65 and Nevaeh Burris’ 66.
At Tuscola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was team champion in the Tuscola Invitational, a Ryder Cup-style event held at Ironhorse Golf Club. Braden Kauffman and Aaron Seegmiller combined on a 1-under 71 result that fronted the Purple Riders’ cumulative even-par 144 total. Clay Seal and Canton Wesch provided the other half of that outcome by shooting a 1-over 73.
Medalist honors for Seegmiller with a 1-over 37 — even shared — helped Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond win Thursday’s four-team match at Moweaqua Golf Course. The Knights topped runner-up Sullivan by 25 strokes thanks to Braden Kauffman and Canton Wesch shooting matching 38s to complement Seegmiller. Sullivan’s Brett Bushue also carded a 37 to tie for first overall.
Kimball shot a 51 to lead Blue Ridge, but the Knights lost by three strokes to Okaw Valley in a dual match at Woodlawn Country Club Aug. 25. Mason Bradford shot also shot a 55 for Blue Ridge.
In girls golf, Blue Ridge just missed on a team victory, losing by two strokes to Okaw Valley on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club. Lillian Enger paced the Knights with a 50. Adelynn Sharpe carded a 42 for medalist honors for Iroquois West, but the Raiders didn’t have enough golfers to qualify in the team standings.
At Moweaqua. Reyli Vega led Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond with a 63, but the Knights lost their Thursday dual match to Meridian at Moweaqua Golf Course. Emilye Gavis also shot a 64 for ALAH.